Why some broker provide swap for both buy and sell
Dear experienced traders,
I found some broker which is providing swap for both buy and sell in USDEUR, USDJPY and so on.
It means if you hedging it, then you can hold them over the commission and spread then earn without any risk.
It sounds has some trick, what is the merit for brokers to doing like that?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
I've seen brokers charging swaps on both sides for many currency pairs, but not crediting.
It seems to good to be true and I guess is not there for long, these swap values are changing daily.
Thank you for your continuing support, Eleni.
They serve both side swap at least more than one year. Also I tried it in a very small ac, it didn't change at all for around 5 months.
Maybe that's a way to attract clients, who knows, this is most unusual though.
Yes, this is not usual. Sounds like a trick.
