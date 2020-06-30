What is the time zone for test report?
Dear experienced traders,
Do you know what is the time zone for test report?
Broker time or Local time?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
Its always broker/server time.
Its always broker/server time.
Thank you for your continuing support.
So if my broker have New York, London and Tokyo server, the time zone in the report should be different in three pattern?I'm wondering how the set EA time zone. For example, trade time, stop trade time.
Thank you for your continuing support.
So if my broker have New York, London and Tokyo server, the time zone in the report should be different in three pattern?I'm wondering how the set EA time zone. For example, trade time, stop trade time.
If you use the same trading hour settings, yes you will have different results.
Your EA's trading hours must be adjusted to each server's timezone in order to trade the same market hours and produce the same results.
Thank you for your continuing support.
So if my broker have New York, London and Tokyo server, the time zone in the report should be different in three pattern?I'm wondering how the set EA time zone. For example, trade time, stop trade time.
Time zone of the chart (open the chart M1 timeframe, move mouse to the open bar and see the time).
It is about the following: GMT + [...] or GMT - [...].
The traders are trading using broker's time, living using their local time and watching economic news with GMT+0 time).
When is the time zone problem going to be fixed? - General - MQL5 programming forum 2020.05.07
- FX opens 5pm Eastern Time (NY) Sunday and ends 5pm NY Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.
Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
- Brokers use a variety of time zones. Their local time (with or without DST,) London, UTC, London+2, UTC+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar (and H4) is the start of a new FX day.
GMT/BST brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar. (Problems with indicators based off bars.)
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NY's. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
- Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
- If you search the web you will find differing answers. Those are all wrong (half the year) because they do not take DST into account (or that it changed for the US in 2007 [important when testing history.])
- Then there are H4 candles that start on odd hours.
Why My XAUUSD 4H candles start with 1 hour shift? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum
If you use the same trading hour settings, yes you will have different results.
Your EA's trading hours must be adjusted to each server's timezone in order to trade the same market hours and produce the same results.
Thank you so much, Eleni.
Time zone of the chart (open the chart M1 timeframe, move mouse to the open bar and see the time).
It is about the following: GMT + [...] or GMT - [...].
The traders are trading using broker's time, living using their local time and watching economic news with GMT+0 time).
Thank you very much for your continuing support, Sergey.
Chart times are broker times.
When is the time zone problem going to be fixed? - General - MQL5 programming forum 2020.05.07
- FX opens 5pm Eastern Time (NY) Sunday and ends 5pm NY Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.
Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
- Brokers use a variety of time zones. Their local time (with or without DST,) London, UTC, London+2, UTC+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar (and H4) is the start of a new FX day.
GMT/BST brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar. (Problems with indicators based off bars.)
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NY's. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
- Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
- If you search the web you will find differing answers. Those are all wrong (half the year) because they do not take DST into account (or that it changed for the US in 2007 [important when testing history.])
- Then there are H4 candles that start on odd hours.
Why My XAUUSD 4H candles start with 1 hour shift? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum
Thank you very much, William. I have to confirm this carefully.
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Dear experienced traders,
Do you know what is the time zone for test report?
Broker time or Local time?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky