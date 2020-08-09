Arrows displaying as rectangular blocks on platform

Hi

My arrow symbols seems to have turned into a rectangular block, how can i fix this?

 
Right click and select the symbol again:


 
Right click and select the symbol again:


Hi, thank you for your response, my MT4 platform doesnt give me that option. see screenshot
 
Sorry, this is an MQL5 forum - that is why you received an answer about the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

There is one special section for the old terminal:  MQL4 and MetaTrader 4

 
Nessan Munsami my MT4 platform doesnt give me that option.

  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
    Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

  2. For OBJ_ARROW, just select the arrow code you want.
              Wingdings - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference

  3. You apparently don't have Wingdings font installed (non-windows,) since 242 is a down arrow.

