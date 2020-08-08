MQL5 and working with Open Trades

New comment
 

Hi All,

I have been reading everything I can on MQL5 and how Trades are managed compared to MQL4 and have found that it's not a trivial thing to port from one to the other. In this link it states that 'For each account, for every financial instrument, there can be only one position. For each symbol, at any given time, there can be only one open position - long or short.'

However I am able to place multiple trades at the same time, both Long and Short in my EA. The problem comes when trying to select the open trades to ascertain the status. For example I created a simple function in MQL4 that counts  all orders with the same Magic number to know how many open trades I have for a given EA at any given moment, it looks like this:

  short MagicCounter(int MC_magic_in)
  {
    short return_value = 0;
    //--- Loop Real Orders
    for(int real_cnt = OrdersTotal()-1;real_cnt >= 0;real_cnt--)
    {
      if(!OrderSelect(real_cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
      {
        Print("Magic Counter Order Select by Position, Last Error: ",GetLastError());
        break;
      } else {
        //--- Check for Current Bot Match Order
        if(OrderSymbol() == _Symbol &&
            OrderMagicNumber() == MC_magic_in)
        {
          return_value++;
        }
      }
    } //--- Loop Real Orders
    return(return_value);
  }

I have been trying combinations of selecting by position without much luck, what would a similar function look like in MQL5?

Once I understand this I should be able to figure out the rest myself, this I thought would be a simple place to start.

Thanks,

Noki0100

Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5
Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
The ultimate goal of a trader is to extract profits through the means of trading operations on the financial markets. This article describes the terms and processes of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform, the knowledge of which is necessary for a proper understanding of the work of trade functions of the MQL5 language. Orders — are the trade...
 
Noki0100:

Hi All,

I have been reading everything I can on MQL5 and how Trades are managed compared to MQL4 and have found that it's not a trivial thing to port from one to the other. In this link it states that 'For each account, for every financial instrument, there can be only one position. For each symbol, at any given time, there can be only one open position - long or short.'

However I am able to place multiple trades at the same time, both Long and Short in my EA. The problem comes when trying to select the open trades to ascertain the status. For example I created a simple function in MQL4 that counts  all orders with the same Magic number to know how many open trades I have for a given EA at any given moment, it looks like this:

I have been trying combinations of selecting by position without much luck, what would a similar function look like in MQL5?

Once I understand this I should be able to figure out the rest myself, this I thought would be a simple place to start.

Thanks,

Noki0100

Counting positions on the current symbol and only those positions for which Magic Number matches the 'magic number' input parameter

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        CalculateAllPositions.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2018, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                     https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/43516 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/43516"
#property version   "1.001"
#property description "Calculate all positions"
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
CPositionInfo  m_position;                   // trade position object
//--- input parameters
input ulong    m_magic=15489;                // magic number
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   int total_position=CalculateAllPositions();
   Comment("All position: ",IntegerToString(total_position));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TradeTransaction function                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction &trans,
                        const MqlTradeRequest &request,
                        const MqlTradeResult &result)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate all positions                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CalculateAllPositions()
  {
   int total=0;

   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==Symbol() && m_position.Magic()==m_magic)
            total++;
//---
   return(total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Thanks, that does indeed do what I ask for. However I am still a bit stuck. I am reading through and gaining more understanding but it's very different from MQL4.

Say I have 2 trades placed at different times.

The first order gets placed creating a deal, this is part of a new position.

The second order gets placed creating a new deal and this is added to my existing position.

So if there is only one position how do I (for example) adjust the stop loss on the first trade without changing the second (or visa versa).


It's how these link together in real time that I am struggling with.

Thanks,

Noki

 
Noki0100 :

Thanks, that does indeed do what I ask for. However I am still a bit stuck. I am reading through and gaining more understanding but it's very different from MQL4.

Say I have 2 trades placed at different times.

The first order gets placed creating a deal, this is part of a new position.

The second order gets placed creating a new deal and this is added to my existing position.

So if there is only one position how do I (for example) adjust the stop loss on the first trade without changing the second (or visa versa).


It's how these link together in real time that I am struggling with.

Thanks,

Noki

What type of account: netting or hedging?

 
I think my focus is on hedged. I trade mostly Forex pairs with some Gold and Oil thrown in. I am in the process of transferring my EA from MT4 to MT5.
 
Noki0100 :
I think my focus is on hedged. I trade mostly Forex pairs with some Gold and Oil thrown in. I am in the process of transferring my EA from MT4 to MT5.

You need to go around all positions in a cycle and change Stop Loss for each. This is called position modification.

 

OK, but when you say 'go around all positions' but thought there is only one position be market, what is it you mean by that?

I can see  that MQLTradeResult returns 'deal' and 'order' id's, do I even need to retain those in that case? I currently keep each order ticket id in my own Struct to keep track of them, previously (in MT4) OrderSend would return the order number (ticket) which I would retain for later usage. 

Thinking out loud here: I need to use PositionSelect() to work with my orders. Then use PositionSelectByTicket() to work with the individual items? If so where is I get the Ticket that this function requires? Is it part of the MQLTradeResult?

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / Trade Request Result Structure
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / Trade Request Result Structure
  • www.mql5.com
As result of a trade request, a trade server returns data about the trade request processing result as a special predefined structure of MqlTradeResult type. The code of the error returned by an external trading system. The use and types of these errors depend on the broker and the external trading system, to which trading operations are sent...
 
Noki0100:

OK, but when you say 'go around all positions' but thought there is only one position be market, what is it you mean by that?

I can see  that MQLTradeResult returns 'deal' and 'order' id's, do I even need to retain those in that case? I currently keep each order ticket id in my own Struct to keep track of them, previously (in MT4) OrderSend would return the order number (ticket) which I would retain for later usage. 

Thinking out loud here: I need to use PositionSelect() to work with my orders. Then use PositionSelectByTicket() to work with the individual items? If so where is I get the Ticket that this function requires? Is it part of the MQLTradeResult?

Example:


 

OK I think I have enough to experiment with it now. I always learn best by doing and a bit of trial and error.

Thanks for you help!

PS

I think the main confusion stems from the terms overlapping. 

'For each account, for every financial instrument, there can be only one position. For each symbol, at any given time, there can be only one open position - long or short.'

Isn't quite true (at least in all circumstances) it seems.

 
Noki0100 :

OK I think I have enough to experiment with it now. I always learn best by doing and a bit of trial and error.

Thanks for you help!

PS

I think the main confusion stems from the terms overlapping. 

'For each account, for every financial instrument, there can be only one position . For each symbol, at any given time, there can be only one open position - long or short.'

Isn't quite true (at least in all circumstances) it seems.

There is no mistake. The highlighted is true for NETTING.

 

Indeed, that's what I mean by overlapping. Context matters, in this case hedging vs netting.

Thanks again!

12
New comment