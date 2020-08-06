delay in signals
Your problem is a small deviation/slippage value in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals >> Settings.
Try with 5.0.
Your problem is a small deviation/slippage value in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals >> Settings.
Try with 5.0.
But the problem remains
Then you are using an incompatible broker/server setup for copying this signal.
Contact the signal provider for suggestions.
Then you are using an incompatible broker/server setup for copying this signal.
Contact the signal provider for suggestions.
Do you think the problem can be solved if I change my broker?
Do you think the problem can be solved if I change my broker?
I am not sure, there isn't 100% sure that you can find a good broker/server setup, contact the signal provider for advice.
Part of the signal provider's 'duties' should be to help subscribers with such issues.
I created another account in another broker, how can I transfer the signal to my new account?
Be careful because this option is available once a week only: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
thank you
can I transfer my MQL VPS to my new account?
thank you
can I transfer my MQL VPS to my new account?
Yes, here (Change account): https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
My question is How can I fix the delay in opening trades?
this is some of my journal Comments :
and here you can see my setting for MAL VPS and Signal :