delay in signals

New comment
 
Hi friends
I subscribed to a signal and put it on the demo account for a closer look.
Unfortunately, trades open with a delay of more than 3 minutes, but fortunately, closing trades is without delay.

My question is How can I fix the delay in opening trades?


this is some of my journal Comments :


2020.08.05 07:17:02.048 Virtual Hosting: 6153017 status is 'started'
2020.08.05 07:10:43.141 '559114': Signal - ping to signal server 212.16 ms, to trade server 214.16 ms
2020.08.05 07:10:42.282 '559114': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2020.08.05 07:10:42.282 '559114': Signal - local position [#51147563 sell 0.01 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.446] is equal to the signal one [#18818232 sell 1.57 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.609], no changes are made
2020.08.05 07:10:42.282 '559114': Signal - local position [#51147444 sell 0.01 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19098] is equal to the signal one [#18816160 sell 1.23 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19202], no changes are made
2020.08.05 07:10:42.282 '559114': Signal - signal provider has position [#18818232 sell 1.57 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.609]
2020.08.05 07:10:42.282 '559114': Signal - signal provider has position [#18816160 sell 1.23 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19202]
2020.08.05 07:10:42.282 '559114': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 1%
2020.08.05 07:10:42.235 '559114': Signal - subscriber has balance 5 004.12 USD, leverage 1:100
2020.08.05 07:10:42.235 '559114': Signal - signal provider has balance 444 076.26 USD, leverage 1:100
2020.08.05 07:10:42.235 '559114': Signal - local position [#51147563 sell 0.01 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.446]
2020.08.05 07:10:42.235 '559114': Signal - local position [#51147444 sell 0.01 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19098]
2020.08.05 07:10:41.188 '559114': Signal - connecting to signal server
2020.08.05 07:10:30.563 '559114': Signal - subscription is not synchronized, trade #18815449 sell 1.81 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32579 ignored
2020.08.05 07:10:30.563 '559114': Signal - cannot close position #18815449 sell 1.81 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32579, probably correspond position #51146869 is already closed
2020.08.05 07:10:30.563 '559114': Signal - trade request failed [Invalid parameters]
2020.08.05 07:10:30.563 '559114': order #51146869 sell 0.01 USDCAD.ecn closing at 0.00000 failed [Invalid parameters]
2020.08.05 07:10:30.485 '559114': close order #51146869 sell 0.01 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32514 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
2020.08.05 07:10:30.485 '559114': Signal - signal provider closed position #18815449 sell 1.81 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32579
2020.08.05 07:03:14.578 Virtual Hosting: 6153017 status is 'started'
2020.08.05 06:46:32.123 '559114': Signal - ping to signal server 212.17 ms, to trade server 214.17 ms
2020.08.05 06:46:31.279 '559114': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2020.08.05 06:46:31.279 '559114': Signal - position [#51147564 sell 0.01 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.446] closed successfully
2020.08.05 06:46:31.279 '559114': order #51147564 sell 0.01 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.446 sl: 0.000 tp: 0.000 closed at price 138.436
2020.08.05 06:46:31.201 '559114': close order #51147564 sell 0.01 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.446 sl: 0.000 tp: 0.000 at price 0.000
2020.08.05 06:46:31.201 '559114': Signal - position [#51147564 sell 0.01 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.446] does not exist on signal provider account, trying to close
2020.08.05 06:46:31.201 '559114': Signal - position [#51147443 sell 0.01 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19098] closed successfully
2020.08.05 06:46:31.201 '559114': order #51147443 sell 0.01 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19098 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 closed at price 1.19106
2020.08.05 06:46:31.123 '559114': close order #51147443 sell 0.01 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19098 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
2020.08.05 06:46:31.123 '559114': Signal - position [#51147443 sell 0.01 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19098] does not exist on signal provider account, trying to close
2020.08.05 06:46:31.123 '559114': Signal - position [#51146865 sell 0.01 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32514] closed successfully
2020.08.05 06:46:31.123 '559114': order #51146865 sell 0.01 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32514 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 closed at price 1.32492
2020.08.05 06:46:31.045 '559114': close order #51146865 sell 0.01 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32514 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
2020.08.05 06:46:31.045 '559114': Signal - position [#51146865 sell 0.01 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32514] does not exist on signal provider account, trying to close
2020.08.05 06:46:31.045 '559114': Signal - local position [#51147563 sell 0.01 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.446] is equal to the signal one [#18818232 sell 1.57 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.609], no changes are made
2020.08.05 06:46:31.045 '559114': Signal - local position [#51147444 sell 0.01 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19098] is equal to the signal one [#18816160 sell 1.23 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19202], no changes are made
2020.08.05 06:46:31.045 '559114': Signal - local position [#51146869 sell 0.01 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32514] is equal to the signal one [#18815449 sell 1.81 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32579], no changes are made
2020.08.05 06:46:31.045 '559114': Signal - signal provider has position [#18818232 sell 1.57 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.609]
2020.08.05 06:46:31.045 '559114': Signal - signal provider has position [#18816160 sell 1.23 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19202]
2020.08.05 06:46:31.045 '559114': Signal - signal provider has position [#18815449 sell 1.81 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32579]
2020.08.05 06:46:31.045 '559114': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 1%
2020.08.05 06:46:30.998 '559114': Signal - subscriber has balance 5 003.55 USD, leverage 1:100
2020.08.05 06:46:30.998 '559114': Signal - signal provider has balance 443 893.45 USD, leverage 1:100
2020.08.05 06:46:30.998 '559114': Signal - local position [#51147564 sell 0.01 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.446]
2020.08.05 06:46:30.998 '559114': Signal - local position [#51147563 sell 0.01 GBPJPY.ecn at 138.446]
2020.08.05 06:46:30.998 '559114': Signal - local position [#51147444 sell 0.01 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19098]
2020.08.05 06:46:30.998 '559114': Signal - local position [#51147443 sell 0.01 GBPCHF.ecn at 1.19098]
2020.08.05 06:46:30.998 '559114': Signal - local position [#51146869 sell 0.01 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32514]
2020.08.05 06:46:30.998 '559114': Signal - local position [#51146865 sell 0.01 USDCAD.ecn at 1.32514]
2020.08.05 06:46:29.795 '559114': Signal - connecting to signal server




and here you can see my setting for MAL VPS and Signal :
Files:
Shot_0001.png  47 kb
Shot_0002.png  51 kb
 

Your problem is a small deviation/slippage value in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals >> Settings.

Try with 5.0.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Your problem is a small deviation/slippage value in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals >> Settings.

Try with 5.0.

i try with 5.0
But the problem remains
Files:
Shot_0001.png  47 kb
Shot_0002.png  51 kb
 

Then you are using an incompatible broker/server setup for copying this signal.

Contact the signal provider for suggestions.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Then you are using an incompatible broker/server setup for copying this signal.

Contact the signal provider for suggestions.

Do you think the problem can be solved if I change my broker?

 
Mohsen Safari:

Do you think the problem can be solved if I change my broker?

I am not sure, there isn't 100% sure that you can find a good broker/server setup, contact the signal provider for advice.

Part of the signal provider's 'duties' should be to help subscribers with such issues.

 
I created another account in another broker, how can I transfer the signal to my new account?
 
Mohsen Safari:
I created another account in another broker, how can I transfer the signal to my new account?
Be careful because this option is available once a week only: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



 
Eleni Anna Branou:
Be careful because this option is available once a week only: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



thank you
can I transfer my MQL VPS to my new account?

 
Mohsen Safari:

thank you
can I transfer my MQL VPS to my new account?

Yes, here (Change account): https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

New comment