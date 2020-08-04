Cannot read messages on MQL5, i see attached screenshot

I need to send and receive messages, instead i get the .an error has occured, please try again later. or the attached screenshot is what i see, and there is nobody here to fix the damn website, support doesn't even have a contact catagory for platfor m problems.
 

It is something with your browser or your computer (because I do not have this issue/problem).

By the way, you can use Metatrader 5 (or MT4) for private messaging, for example:

Do not forget to fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login/password (not by your email).

