Message Received in MQL5 website
Elliott_Trader:
Since 2-3 days when I do post or reply in any section here i receive the attached message , and cann't even do like or share , just appear this message .
Please your support in this regard.
When I post this subject appear again and push OK 2-3 times then accept posting
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Since 2-3 days when I do post or reply in any section here i receive the attached message , and cann't even do like or share , just appear this message .
Please your support in this regard.