Message Received in MQL5 website

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Since 2-3 days when I do post or reply in any section here i receive the attached message , and cann't even do like or share , just appear this message .

Please your support in this regard.

 

 
Elliott_Trader:

Since 2-3 days when I do post or reply in any section here i receive the attached message , and cann't even do like or share , just appear this message .

Please your support in this regard.

 When I post this subject appear again and push OK 2-3 times then accept posting

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