Experts: Mail All Order Status Periodically - page 2
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Yes but make sure the terminal knows where to send it.
Also there is a limit to the number of push notifications you can send in a certain time spam.
But you can search codebase as there are experts that send messages over Telegram, Skype, MSN and several other instant messaging systems.
You could even run a small HTTP webserver and push entire pages through FTP so that you can simply visit the url to check the orders.
Many possibilities.
Ok, I was wrong about GMX. It does require activation. I have done that. Now it says 'test message failed.'. It just doesn't work, man.
It's probably my fault...
Only if you coded the SendMail library in MT4. :P
Only if you coded the SendMail library in MT4. :P
GMX SOLUTION:
I cannot comment on the limit of 26 messages but if people ever ask how to make mt4's email alerts work these days, for example with the proposed gmx.com free email server they need to log into gmx.com Settings page to enable "Send and receive emails via external program" and click Save button.
parkkis
Finland
Of course you are wrong. That's funny to see how people are saying me I am dreaming or I don't know what I am talking about when they are wrong
1° You have to configure gmail/gmx to allow external application.
2° Configure your MT4
And by the way it was ALWAYS working (except maybe on some build for a short time).
Hi people the "Problem" is gmail as it needs two factor authentication.
Here is the error you may get
2023.06.25 22:46:37.926 MailDispatcher login to smtp.gmail.com:465 failed [ 5.7.9 HTTPS://SUPPORT.GOOGLE.COM/MAIL/?P=INVALIDSECONDFACTOR Q19-20020A7BCE93000000B003F9B53959A4SM8462898WMJ.43 - GSMTP, server error code [534]]
Searching for that link you need a password in gmail specific and only for an app in this case metatrader.. hope this video helps: (5) 5.7.9 Application-specific password required | Application-specific password required. Gmail Account - YouTube