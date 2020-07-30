Dual CCI Indicator
I am trying to create a CCI indicator that allows you to plot two periods in the same indicator space, such as the 14 period and the 50 period.
I am getting these errors when I try to compile:
1) "OnCalculate function declared with wrong type or parameters" warning
2) "OnCalculate function not found in custom indicator" error.
This is the code that I have so far. Can anyone tell me what I need to change? I am sure some of you can figure this out in 10 seconds or less. LOL
Any help is appreciated!
Use button 'Code'
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCI_Two_Periods.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "Commodity Channel Index 14/50" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_level1 -100.0 #property indicator_level2 100.0 #property indicator_level3 -200.0 #property indicator_level4 200.0 #property indicator_applied_price PRICE_TYPICAL //--- input parameters input int InpCCIPeriod=14; // Period input int InpCCIPeriod2=50; // Period2 //--- global variable int ExtCCIPeriod; int ExtCCIPeriod2; //---- indicator buffer Period 1 double ExtSPBuffer[]; double ExtDBuffer[]; double ExtMBuffer[]; double ExtCCIBuffer[]; //---- indicator buffer Period 2 double ExtSPBuffer2[]; double ExtDBuffer2[]; double ExtMBuffer2[]; double ExtCCIBuffer2[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- check for input value of period if(InpCCIPeriod<=0) { ExtCCIPeriod=14; printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod,ExtCCIPeriod); } else ExtCCIPeriod=InpCCIPeriod; if(InpCCIPeriod2<=0) { ExtCCIPeriod2=50; printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod2=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod2,ExtCCIPeriod2); } else ExtCCIPeriod2=InpCCIPeriod2; //--- define buffers SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIBuffer2); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSPBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- indicator name IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"CCI("+string(ExtCCIPeriod)+")"); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"CCI2("+string(ExtCCIPeriod2)+")"); //--- indexes draw begin settings PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtCCIPeriod-1); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtCCIPeriod2-1); //--- number of digits of indicator value IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2); //---- OnInit done } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int rates_total2, const int prev_calculated, const int prev_calculated2, const int begin, const int begin2, const double &price[]) { //--- variables int i,j,k,m; double dTmp,dMul=0.015/ExtCCIPeriod; double dTmp2,dMul2=0.015/ExtCCIPeriod2; //--- start calculation int StartCalcPosition=(ExtCCIPeriod-1)+begin; int StartCalcPosition2=(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)+begin2; //--- check for bars count if(rates_total<StartCalcPosition) return(0); if(rates_total2<StartCalcPosition2) return(0); //--- correct draw begin if(begin>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition+(ExtCCIPeriod-1)); if(begin2>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition2+(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)); //--- calculate position int pos=prev_calculated-1; if(pos<StartCalcPosition) pos=StartCalcPosition; int pos2=prev_calculated2-1; if(pos2<StartCalcPosition2) pos2=StartCalcPosition2; //--- main cycle //--- loop for first period for(i=pos;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) { //--- SMA on price buffer ExtSPBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,ExtCCIPeriod,price); //--- calculate D dTmp=0.0; for(j=0;j<ExtCCIPeriod;j++) dTmp+=MathAbs(price[i-j]-ExtSPBuffer[i]); ExtDBuffer[i]=dTmp*dMul; //--- calculate M ExtMBuffer[i]=price[i]-ExtSPBuffer[i]; //--- calculate CCI if(ExtDBuffer[i]!=0.0) ExtCCIBuffer[i]=ExtMBuffer[i]/ExtDBuffer[i]; else ExtCCIBuffer[i]=0.0; } return(rates_total); //--- loop for second period for(k=pos2;k<rates_total2 && !IsStopped();k++) { //--- SMA on price buffer ExtSPBuffer2[k]=SimpleMA(k,ExtCCIPeriod2,price); //--- calculate DTmp2 dTmp2=0.0; for(m=0;m<ExtCCIPeriod2;m++) dTmp+=MathAbs(price[k-m]-ExtSPBuffer2[k]); ExtDBuffer2[k]=dTmp2*dMul2; //--- calculate M ExtMBuffer2[k]=price[k]-ExtSPBuffer2[k]; //--- calculate CCI2 if(ExtDBuffer2[k]!=0.0) ExtCCIBuffer2[k]=ExtMBuffer2[k]/ExtDBuffer2[k]; else ExtCCIBuffer2[k]=0.0; } //---- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(rates_total2); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
You have ten buffers:
#property indicator_buffers 10
Assign indicator buffers incorrectly.
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIPeriod,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtCCIPeriod2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- indicator buffer Period 1 SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtCCIBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) //--- indicator buffer Period 2 SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtSPBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtDBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(8,ExtMBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) SetIndexBuffer(9,ExtCCIBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS)
You have ten buffers:
Assign indicator buffers incorrectly.
Whoops! Thank you for pointing that out, Vladimir. That means that the original CCI indicator did not have this property set correctly. ;-( I am still learning how to code, so any pointers like this are appreciated.
I have updated my code locally, but I am still getting the same error and warning.
I have updated my code as I compare the Stochastic indicator code (that also has two plots) to this code. Comments are added to help identify my changes from the code above.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCI_Two_Periods.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "Commodity Channel Index 14/50" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- #property indicator_separate_window // Changed buffers from 8 to 10 #property indicator_buffers 10 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE // Added indicator_type2 #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 White // Added indicator_color2 #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_level1 -100.0 #property indicator_level2 100.0 #property indicator_level3 -200.0 #property indicator_level4 200.0 #property indicator_applied_price PRICE_TYPICAL //--- input parameters input int InpCCIPeriod=14; // Period input int InpCCIPeriod2=50; // Period2 //--- global variable int ExtCCIPeriod; int ExtCCIPeriod2; //---- indicator buffer Period 1 double ExtSPBuffer[]; double ExtDBuffer[]; double ExtMBuffer[]; double ExtCCIBuffer[]; //---- indicator buffer Period 2 double ExtSPBuffer2[]; double ExtDBuffer2[]; double ExtMBuffer2[]; double ExtCCIBuffer2[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- check for input value of period if(InpCCIPeriod<=0) { ExtCCIPeriod=14; printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod,ExtCCIPeriod); } else ExtCCIPeriod=InpCCIPeriod; if(InpCCIPeriod2<=0) { ExtCCIPeriod2=50; printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod2=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod2,ExtCCIPeriod2); } else ExtCCIPeriod2=InpCCIPeriod2; //--- define buffers SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIBuffer2); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSPBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- indicator name IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"CCI("+string(ExtCCIPeriod)+")"); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"CCI2("+string(ExtCCIPeriod2)+")"); //--- indexes draw begin settings PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtCCIPeriod-1); // Changed statement below from 0 to 1 to match Stochastic code for multiple plots PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtCCIPeriod2-1); //--- number of digits of indicator value IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2); //---- OnInit done } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int rates_total2, const int prev_calculated, const int prev_calculated2, const int begin, const int begin2, const double &price[]) { //--- variables int i,j,k,m; double dTmp,dMul=0.015/ExtCCIPeriod; double dTmp2,dMul2=0.015/ExtCCIPeriod2; //--- start calculation int StartCalcPosition=(ExtCCIPeriod-1)+begin; int StartCalcPosition2=(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)+begin2; //--- check for bars count if(rates_total<StartCalcPosition) return(0); if(rates_total2<StartCalcPosition2) return(0); //--- correct draw begin if(begin>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition +(ExtCCIPeriod-1)); if(begin2>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition2+(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)); //--- calculate position int pos=prev_calculated-1; if(pos<StartCalcPosition) pos=StartCalcPosition; int pos2=prev_calculated2-1; if(pos2<StartCalcPosition2) pos2=StartCalcPosition2; //--- main cycle //--- loop for first period for(i=pos;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) { //--- SMA on price buffer ExtSPBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,ExtCCIPeriod,price); //--- calculate D dTmp=0.0; for(j=0;j<ExtCCIPeriod;j++) dTmp+=MathAbs(price[i-j]-ExtSPBuffer[i]); ExtDBuffer[i]=dTmp*dMul; //--- calculate M ExtMBuffer[i]=price[i]-ExtSPBuffer[i]; //--- calculate CCI if(ExtDBuffer[i]!=0.0) ExtCCIBuffer[i]=ExtMBuffer[i]/ExtDBuffer[i]; else ExtCCIBuffer[i]=0.0; } // Commented out return statement here // return(rates_total); //--- loop for second period // for(k=pos2;k<rates_total && !IsStopped();k++) for(k=pos2;k<rates_total2 && !IsStopped();k++) { //--- SMA on price buffer ExtSPBuffer2[k]=SimpleMA(k,ExtCCIPeriod2,price); //--- calculate DTmp2 dTmp2=0.0; for(m=0;m<ExtCCIPeriod2;m++) dTmp+=MathAbs(price[k-m]-ExtSPBuffer2[k]); ExtDBuffer2[k]=dTmp2*dMul2; //--- calculate M ExtMBuffer2[k]=price[k]-ExtSPBuffer2[k]; //--- calculate CCI2 if(ExtDBuffer2[k]!=0.0) ExtCCIBuffer2[k]=ExtMBuffer2[k]/ExtDBuffer2[k]; else ExtCCIBuffer2[k]=0.0; } //---- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I was able to get rid of the errors by reviewing the documentation for the OnCalculate function. The two plots do not plot correctly, though.
I get only one plot (bottom indicator in white should match the CCI 14 plot in gold) and that does not look correct when compared to standalone CCI plots for the 14 period and the 50 period.
This is the most recent version of the code. Any suggestions are appreciated!
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCI_Two_Periods.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "Commodity Channel Index 14/50" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- #property indicator_separate_window // Changed buffers from 8 to 10 #property indicator_buffers 10 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE // Added indicator_type2 #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 White // Added indicator_color2 #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_level1 -100.0 #property indicator_level2 100.0 #property indicator_level3 -200.0 #property indicator_level4 200.0 #property indicator_applied_price PRICE_TYPICAL //--- input parameters input int InpCCIPeriod=14; // Period input int InpCCIPeriod2=50; // Period2 //--- global variable int ExtCCIPeriod; int ExtCCIPeriod2; //---- indicator buffer Period 1 double ExtSPBuffer[]; double ExtDBuffer[]; double ExtMBuffer[]; double ExtCCIBuffer[]; //---- indicator buffer Period 2 double ExtSPBuffer2[]; double ExtDBuffer2[]; double ExtMBuffer2[]; double ExtCCIBuffer2[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- check for input value of period if(InpCCIPeriod<=0) { ExtCCIPeriod=14; printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod,ExtCCIPeriod); } else ExtCCIPeriod=InpCCIPeriod; if(InpCCIPeriod2<=0) { ExtCCIPeriod2=50; printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod2=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod2,ExtCCIPeriod2); } else ExtCCIPeriod2=InpCCIPeriod2; //--- define buffers SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIBuffer2); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSPBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- indicator name IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"CCI("+string(ExtCCIPeriod)+")"); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"CCI2("+string(ExtCCIPeriod2)+")"); //--- indexes draw begin settings PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtCCIPeriod-1); // Changed statement below from 0 to 1 to match Stochastic code for multiple plots PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtCCIPeriod2-1); //--- number of digits of indicator value IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2); //---- OnInit done } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, // const int rates_total2, const int prev_calculated, // const int prev_calculated2, const int begin, // const int begin2, const double &price[]) { //--- variables int i,j,k,m; double dTmp,dMul=0.015/ExtCCIPeriod; double dTmp2,dMul2=0.015/ExtCCIPeriod2; //--- start calculation int StartCalcPosition=(ExtCCIPeriod-1)+begin; //int StartCalcPosition2=(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)+begin2; int StartCalcPosition2=(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)+begin; //--- check for bars count if(rates_total<StartCalcPosition) return(0); // if(rates_total2<StartCalcPosition2) // return(0); //--- correct draw begin if(begin>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition +(ExtCCIPeriod-1)); // if(begin2>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition2+(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)); if(begin>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition2+(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)); //--- calculate position int pos=prev_calculated-1; if(pos<StartCalcPosition) pos=StartCalcPosition; // int pos2=prev_calculated2-1; int pos2=prev_calculated-1; if(pos2<StartCalcPosition2) pos2=StartCalcPosition2; //--- main cycle //--- loop for first period for(i=pos;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) { //--- SMA on price buffer ExtSPBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,ExtCCIPeriod,price); //--- calculate D dTmp=0.0; for(j=0;j<ExtCCIPeriod;j++) dTmp+=MathAbs(price[i-j]-ExtSPBuffer[i]); ExtDBuffer[i]=dTmp*dMul; //--- calculate M ExtMBuffer[i]=price[i]-ExtSPBuffer[i]; //--- calculate CCI if(ExtDBuffer[i]!=0.0) ExtCCIBuffer[i]=ExtMBuffer[i]/ExtDBuffer[i]; else ExtCCIBuffer[i]=0.0; } // Commented out return statement here // return(rates_total); //--- loop for second period for(k=pos2;k<rates_total && !IsStopped();k++) // for(k=pos2;k<rates_total2 && !IsStopped();k++) { //--- SMA on price buffer ExtSPBuffer2[k]=SimpleMA(k,ExtCCIPeriod2,price); //--- calculate DTmp2 dTmp2=0.0; for(m=0;m<ExtCCIPeriod2;m++) dTmp+=MathAbs(price[k-m]-ExtSPBuffer2[k]); ExtDBuffer2[k]=dTmp2*dMul2; //--- calculate M ExtMBuffer2[k]=price[k]-ExtSPBuffer2[k]; //--- calculate CCI2 if(ExtDBuffer2[k]!=0.0) ExtCCIBuffer2[k]=ExtMBuffer2[k]/ExtDBuffer2[k]; else ExtCCIBuffer2[k]=0.0; } //---- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.07.27 21:23
Assign indicator buffers incorrectly.
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIPeriod,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtCCIPeriod2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- indicator buffer Period 1 SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtCCIBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) //--- indicator buffer Period 2 SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtSPBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtDBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(8,ExtMBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS) SetIndexBuffer(9,ExtCCIBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS)
I have updated the code with the correct buffer assignment as Vladimir suggested. I am getting the CCI 14 period plot correctly now. The CCI 50 plot does not display, though. I have attached a snapshot of the actual indicator and what mine is plotting now.
Any suggestions?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCI_Two_Periodsv2.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "Commodity Channel Index 14/50" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- #property indicator_separate_window // Changed buffers from 10 to 8 to get rid of error #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE // Added indicator_type2 #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 White // Added indicator_color2 #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_level1 -100.0 #property indicator_level2 100.0 #property indicator_level3 -200.0 #property indicator_level4 200.0 #property indicator_applied_price PRICE_TYPICAL //--- input parameters input int InpCCIPeriod=14; // Period input int InpCCIPeriod2=50; // Period2 //--- global variable int ExtCCIPeriod; int ExtCCIPeriod2; //---- indicator buffer Period 1 double ExtSPBuffer[]; double ExtDBuffer[]; double ExtMBuffer[]; double ExtCCIBuffer[]; //---- indicator buffer Period 2 double ExtSPBuffer2[]; double ExtDBuffer2[]; double ExtMBuffer2[]; double ExtCCIBuffer2[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- check for input value of period if(InpCCIPeriod<=0) { ExtCCIPeriod=14; printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod,ExtCCIPeriod); } else ExtCCIPeriod=InpCCIPeriod; if(InpCCIPeriod2<=0) { ExtCCIPeriod2=50; printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod2=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod2,ExtCCIPeriod2); } else ExtCCIPeriod2=InpCCIPeriod2; //--- define buffers SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtCCIBuffer2); SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtDBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtMBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtSPBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- indicator name IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"CCI("+string(ExtCCIPeriod)+","+string(ExtCCIPeriod2)+")"); //--- indexes draw begin settings PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtCCIPeriod-1); // Changed statement below from 0 to 1 to match Stochastic code for multiple plots PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtCCIPeriod2-1); //--- number of digits of indicator value IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2); //---- OnInit done } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, // const int rates_total2, const int prev_calculated, // const int prev_calculated2, const int begin, // const int begin2, const double &price[]) { //--- variables int i,j,k,m; double dTmp,dMul=0.015/ExtCCIPeriod; double dTmp2,dMul2=0.015/ExtCCIPeriod2; //--- start calculation int StartCalcPosition=(ExtCCIPeriod-1)+begin; //int StartCalcPosition2=(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)+begin2; int StartCalcPosition2=(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)+begin; //--- check for bars count if(rates_total<StartCalcPosition) return(0); //--- correct draw begin if(begin>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition +(ExtCCIPeriod-1)); // Changing the first # to match the buffer # // if(begin>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition2+(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)); if(begin>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition2+(ExtCCIPeriod2-1)); //--- calculate position int pos=prev_calculated-1; if(pos<StartCalcPosition) pos=StartCalcPosition; // int pos2=prev_calculated2-1; int pos2=prev_calculated-1; if(pos2<StartCalcPosition2) pos2=StartCalcPosition2; //--- main cycle //--- loop for first period for(i=pos;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) { //--- SMA on price buffer ExtSPBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,ExtCCIPeriod,price); //--- calculate D dTmp=0.0; for(j=0;j<ExtCCIPeriod;j++) dTmp+=MathAbs(price[i-j]-ExtSPBuffer[i]); ExtDBuffer[i]=dTmp*dMul; //--- calculate M ExtMBuffer[i]=price[i]-ExtSPBuffer[i]; //--- calculate CCI if(ExtDBuffer[i]!=0.0) ExtCCIBuffer[i]=ExtMBuffer[i]/ExtDBuffer[i]; else ExtCCIBuffer[i]=0.0; } // Commented out return statement here // return(rates_total); //--- loop for second period for(k=pos2;k<rates_total && !IsStopped();k++) // for(k=pos2;k<rates_total2 && !IsStopped();k++) { //--- SMA on price buffer ExtSPBuffer2[k]=SimpleMA(k,ExtCCIPeriod2,price); //--- calculate DTmp2 dTmp2=0.0; for(m=0;m<ExtCCIPeriod2;m++) dTmp2+=MathAbs(price[k-m]-ExtSPBuffer2[k]); ExtDBuffer2[k]=dTmp2*dMul2; //--- calculate M ExtMBuffer2[k]=price[k]-ExtSPBuffer2[k]; //--- calculate CCI2 if(ExtDBuffer2[k]!=0.0) ExtCCIBuffer2[k]=ExtMBuffer2[k]/ExtDBuffer2[k]; else ExtCCIBuffer2[k]=0.0; } //---- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(rates_total); }
You messed up the buffers
//--- global variable int ExtCCIPeriod; int ExtCCIPeriod2; //---- indicator buffer Period 1 double ExtSPBuffer[]; double ExtDBuffer[]; double ExtMBuffer[]; double ExtCCIBuffer[]; //---- indicator buffer Period 2 double ExtSPBuffer2[]; double ExtDBuffer2[]; double ExtMBuffer2[]; double ExtCCIBuffer2[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- check for input value of period if(InpCCIPeriod<=0) { ExtCCIPeriod=14; printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod,ExtCCIPeriod); } else ExtCCIPeriod=InpCCIPeriod; if(InpCCIPeriod2<=0) { ExtCCIPeriod2=50; printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod2=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod2,ExtCCIPeriod2); } else ExtCCIPeriod2=InpCCIPeriod2; //--- define buffers SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtCCIBuffer2); SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtDBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtMBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtSPBuffer2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
