VPS time setting - page 3
Horário de negociação VPS ou horário de negociação VPS Metatrader?
Porque o MQL5 VPS = "seu Metatrader na nuvem".
E o horário de negociação do Metatrader = o horário do servidor do corretor.
E o horário de negociação do VPS não existe porque o MQL5 VPS não é uma plataforma de negociação (o Metatrader é a plataforma de negociação).
Portanto, é muito lógico o motivo pelo qual o tempo do Metatrader (tempo do servidor do broker) é diferente do tempo do servidor VPS (logs).
----------------
Hi, thanks for your explanation.
However, again I ask, why is the log / journal registration time 5 hours different from local time?
As I said earlier, I confirm that the Metatrader trading time is the broker’s server. I confirmed this by operating here.
But I insist on asking why it would be logical for the broker's server time to be different from the VPS server time, because the VPS server is located in Brazil, connected to a Brazilian broker, doing operations in the Brazilian market (B3 / Bovespa).
And complementing my insistence on having the correct time (local time) in the logs / journal: The brokers here are not reliable.
In the past I have had many problems with the broker's servers crashing, with signal delays, with several problems - and I'm talking about the biggest broker in Brazil, but has a terrible customer service.
The logs / journal are very important as a record of activities and behavior, not only of the Expert, but mainly of irregularities of the broker's server.
It is practically the only "official document" that we have to show the broker about their mistakes.
If the time in the logs / journal is different from the local time, I fear that the broker may use it as an excuse for not assuming responsibility for their mistakes because even with logs proving their mistakes, I almost couldn't get reimbursed at the time (a few years ago).
So I insist on having the correct time in the logs (local time) or at least a reasonable reason to have this difference of 5 hours. So far, I have no solid reason for this time difference.
Please understand that I am talking about the times in the logs / journal. Tks!
Hello Metaquotes, can someone explain to me about this time difference?
Updating positions, I found that the VPS trading hours are compatible with local time.
Only the log / journal time is wrong, reporting 5 hours more than the correct local time.
I also discovered that my robots were not getting into position due to a liquidity filter that I had in one of the robots - this made all the others stop going into operation and worse, without any errors or alerts. Highlighting that this same robot with liquidity filter works perfectly on AWS
Anyway, the question still remains: Metaquotes, why is the log / journal time like this?
Friend @Hitoshi Hyodo , I just went through the same situation: my robot, hosted at the VPS in São Paulo, went into an operation normally (I use Modal). As I follow the same robot on a demo account (also from Modal) on a computer with Metatrader open, I noticed that the robot on the demo account also entered at the same time, only that it then entered into another operation while the robot on the VPS did nothing . I waited for another operation, same situation. The local robot entered and the VPS robot did not signal anything, nor error.
I also do a check of the spread (difference between ask - bid) in the code, which is there more to avoid those inconsistencies in backtesting with this crazy history that brokers give us. Is it something like that that you referred to as "liquidity filter"? If so, I'll remove it from the code. As I operate WDO this shouldn't be a problem live.
Friend @Hitoshi Hyodo , I just went through the same situation: my robot, hosted at the São Paulo VPS, went into an operation normally (I use Modal). As I follow the same robot on a demo account (also from Modal) on a computer with Metatrader open, I noticed that the robot on the demo account also entered at the same time, only that it then entered into another operation while the robot on the VPS did nothing . I waited for another operation, same situation. The local robot entered and the VPS robot did not signal anything, nor error.
I also do a check of the spread (difference between ask - bid) in the code, which is there more to avoid those inconsistencies in backtesting with this crazy history that brokers give us. Is it something like that that you referred to as "liquidity filter"? If so, I'll remove it from the code. As I operate WDO this shouldn't be a problem live.
You're in luck because you can still get your EA up on the VPS. This isn't even possible after the build update, which Metaquotes arrogantly does not recognize: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/355832
I also ran into this problem! But, after a lot of research on my own, I noticed that my EA was not loading because it used a custom indicator that I had created. The VPS apparently doesn't like custom indicators . It was just refactoring the code to operate without the indicator that worked.
I was a user for some years of AWS, now I'm testing the VPC of Google Cloud, which is serving me, stable and much clearer and simpler to activate the "schedule" mode than Amazon, where you schedule the activation and deactivation time of its VPC to optimize cost of use (since it is only used during the Bovespa period).
I'll take a look! Regarding the price, is it similar to using the metaquotes VPS?
In English please - use in-built translation feature which is located on the every post here.
For some indicators ok, it works, for others not (before the build update, everything was working for more than 3 months). But ok thanks for the info!
