You can synchronize everything from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (because MQL5 VPS is your second Metatrader in cloud).
You can synchronize the following:
- open charts;
- open charts with the EAs attached onto them;
- signal subscription.
read this thread for more information:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
I was reading from your image - "signal ... is not enabled".
Why did you disable the signal?
You should enable the signal sibscription on your home Metatrader, and after that - you can synchronize this subscription.
Look at those instruction about how/what to synchronize in case of the signal subscription (just in case you missed something) -
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Good day all,
I am trying to setup my VPS to work while I am not at my PC but it will not synchronize nor migrate any data. It just pops up this error. Please help as I am losing trades of my signal subscription and this is very frustrating.