VPS Error

Good day all,

I am trying to setup my VPS to work while I am not at my PC but it will not synchronize nor migrate any data. It just pops up this error. Please help as I am losing trades of my signal subscription and this is very frustrating.

Files:
Error.jpg  46 kb
 

You can synchronize everything from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (because MQL5 VPS is your second Metatrader in cloud).
You can synchronize the following:
- open charts;
- open charts with the EAs attached onto them;
- signal subscription.

read this thread for more information:

Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508 
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
  • 2017.07.18
  • www.mql5.com
Dear All, I just rented my first VPS from MQL5 via my MT4 platform today...
 

I was reading from your image - "signal ... is not enabled".
Why did you disable the signal?
You should enable the signal sibscription on your home Metatrader, and after that - you can synchronize this subscription.


Look at those instruction about how/what to synchronize in case of the signal subscription (just in case you missed something) -

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
