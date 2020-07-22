Metatrader 5 "connection to server lost"
You can reconnect, or left mouse click on Connection status here
to see the connection options -
or write the message to the broker (because it is related to the broker).
Hey guys,
So i am still having the same issue. I contacted my broker and they said everything looks good on thier end. They advised that I change my password, so I did. And the same problem, I can log in on mobile and web but not on mt4 (not mt5 as previously stated) platform from my laptop or pc.
Eddie Ortega:It is not a trading platform issue anyway sorry.
Hi guys!
I'm new to forex, but by no means am I ignorant to technology. However, I seem to be having some issues connecting to the server via Metatrader 5. Last week, I was able to log in fine, now after I reopen after the weeked, anytime I try to log in from my pc or laptop it gives me a connection lost error. But, I am able to connect to my demo account. I am also able to connect to the web trader and on mobile. I took a screenshot so you are able to see the error I am getting. Thank you in advance for your help!