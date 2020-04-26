MetaTrader 5 on BSE not Working
You can ask them directly about it: https://www.bseindia.com/
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I downloaded MetaTrader 5 from metaquotes website link https://www.metaquotes.net/en/company/news/5083
But I am not able to add account as it always fails to connect to server.
Error is exactly as below.
"Failed to Open a Demo Account. Please check internet connection, or contact MetaQuotes for BSE support service."
Attached the screenshot. Please help me find a solution for this.