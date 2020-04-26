MetaTrader 5 on BSE not Working

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I downloaded MetaTrader 5 from metaquotes website link https://www.metaquotes.net/en/company/news/5083

But I am not able to add account as it always fails to connect to server.

Error is exactly as below.

"Failed to Open a Demo Account. Please check internet connection, or contact MetaQuotes for BSE support service."

Attached the screenshot. Please help me find a solution for this.


Connection Failed mt4 BSE

MetaTrader 5 now on BSE
MetaTrader 5 now on BSE
  • 2018.03.05
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
The popular multi-asset platform now supports demo access to Asia's oldest stock exchange. Open an account on the MetaQuotes-BSE server and start receiving quotes of BSE featured securities. Also, you can apply technical analysis tools and perform back-testing using the exchange's historical price data. Established in 1875, BSE (formerly known...
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