AutoBan IP/Authorization Failed

I started getting the authorization failed message a few hours ago, so I tried changing my IP address. That fixes all the problems temporarily for around 5-10 minutes, then I get IP banned again. Anyone know the reason why or know how to fix?
 
IP ban or authorization failed message in Metatrader log/journal when you are trying to login to Communiuty tab in Metatrader?
Because IP ban and authorization failed message are two different thing.
 

If it is related to IP so go to this page https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tustybusty/security and untick the following:


 

If it is related to "authorization failed: message in Metatrader log/journal when you are trying to login to Community tab in Metatrader so use the following information about how to fix -

Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login (tustybusty) - not your email.

----------------

1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13


 

I got the authorization failed in Metatrader log, but once I refresh IP (get new IP Address) the authorization failed message goes away and i can log in again

 
tried all 5, doesnt work. My username and pw is correct, it allows me to connect to the cloud agents when I have a new IP address. But after 5 minutes or so, I get banned and it says unable to authorize. Then I need to get new IP to be able to login again.  Another message in terminal is

MQL5.chats socket read(available) failed, size: 524288


