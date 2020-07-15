EA usage on VPS - constant failure to get logs
If it is MQL5 VPS log/journal on your image above so you can look at the build of Metatrader.
Because build 2532 has some issue with some logs for something, and it was fixed in build 2533 (so - you can check about the build of MT5 in VPS).
I am not sure that it is fully related to your issue (and I do not think it is the real problem in VPS) but just in case - read this small thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/346639
the Log message has output nothing after today's Update(build 2532), what happen?
- 2020.07.14
- www.mql5.com
the Log message has nothing now, no open/close position message, no Print("...") function's output, just several lines like this: 2020.07...
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Hi folks,
I constantly experience failure in getting logs.
My EA seems to work fine on the VPS, but whenever I sync my environments, I see a bunch of failures to get logs. Sometimes they are actually transferred a while after the errors are reported (hours later it seems).
1) Is there anything I could do to analyse the reason and fix it?
2) Am I safe to assume that albeit the logs failed to transfer, my charts and EAs have been safely synced according to my latest configuration?
Thanks in advance!