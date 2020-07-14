MT4 not connecting to MARKET

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Hi everyone,

I need your help into a problem regardint the MT4 and MQL5 market.

My MT4 is not connecting to MQL5 market. I have purchase an application and I can't install it. 

I have reinstalled the MT4 and is the same problem. 

Also I have used another login and user MGL5 and the same problem.

I have followed all the recommended steps and still nothing.

When I press market button  is empty

Can anyone have an solution for this situation?

Thanks a lot!

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform

Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader (I am having MT4 build 1264),
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login (not your email).

----------------

1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13


 
As Sergey remarked, login into your MQL5 account with your: 2090188487 username and not your email.
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