MT4 not connecting to MARKET
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader (I am having MT4 build 1264),
- that you are login to Community folder using your login (not your email).
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As Sergey remarked, login into your MQL5 account with your: 2090188487 username and not your email.
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Hi everyone,
I need your help into a problem regardint the MT4 and MQL5 market.
My MT4 is not connecting to MQL5 market. I have purchase an application and I can't install it.
I have reinstalled the MT4 and is the same problem.
Also I have used another login and user MGL5 and the same problem.
I have followed all the recommended steps and still nothing.
When I press market button is empty
Can anyone have an solution for this situation?
Thanks a lot!