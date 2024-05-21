Scripts: Trade History Marker
This script is very useful. However I have a question, what if I have the historical trades exported from MQL5 signal. how can I load this csv file and using your script? I tried to do manually but the problem is about converting date & time to the format used in your script. Your advice is really appreciated.
Suwat Wat:Hi did you mean historical trades downloaded from the mql5 signals website? the format in the website and the format expected by the script is different.
Chamal Abayarathne:Yes, it is. How can I change it to the format required by your script?
Can you help me with how to instal the script pls
MT5-version.
#include <KimIVToMT5.mqh> // https://c.mql5.com/3/263/KimIVToMT5.mqh #define EMPTY -1 bool ObjectCreate2( long chart_id, const string name, int type, int sub_window, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2 = 0, double price2 = 0 ) { return(ObjectCreate(chart_id, name, (ENUM_OBJECT)type, sub_window, time1, price1, time2, price2)); } #define ObjectCreate ObjectCreate2 #property script_show_inputs #include "Trade_History_Marker 1.10.mq4" // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/29964
Thank you so much for sharing.
History Data was saved in "DATA_FOLDER\MQL4\Files\historyData.csv" instead of "DATA_FOLDER\MQL4\historyData.csv"
hi it is really cool because it shows the profit/loss.
thanks for sharing it , can i have suggestion/request please?
adding a option to have arrows at exit points would be nice.
also if it show percentage profit/loss(relative to balance) , is that possible?
thanks again!
Please show how to run this , I put it on Indicator folder but when i attach to chart notthing happen
I tried using this to view myfxbook csv history, but it shows file read error DATA_CORRUPT.
Trade History Marker:
This script will mark trades with arrows and lines
Author: Chamal Abayarathne