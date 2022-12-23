Migrated VPS from old account to a new account not showing in MT5 terminal
Make sure that you login to Community tab in Metatrader.
As to MQL5 VPS so you should see them in your profile and here:
If you provided too many actions with VPS so I think - you should wait (and check logs/journal for possible errors).
Hi Sergey, thanks for replying. Yes, I'm already logged in to Community and there are no errors in the Journal tab as well...
Besides, this VPS should be on your profile so you can check your profile about this VPS for more information ..
And if you made "too many exercises" with this VPS (deleting, moving to the other trading account, deleting trading account, etc)
so you should wait ..
Login into your MQL5 account with your: rc4abel username and not your email.Then restart your MT5 terminal and you should be OK.
Hi Sergey and Eleni...
This message just appeared:
2020.07.02 16:08:05.916 Virtual Hosting failed to connect to server 'www.mql5.com' (www.mql5.com:443 send failed [403: Forbidden])
Any reason why it's forbidden?
Thanks again...
Update:
I tried a fresh install of MT5, relinked all my accounts... all of them with hosting showed except for the new one.
Hi ,I have a quastion about vps.
I have two Devices that I use. One is in my home and other one is in my work office. I wanted to know if I can access the vps from both devices?
Also I want to know how many MetaTraders can I open on the vps? although I'm only going to use one trading account.
one VPS per trading account.
----------------
Some information about MQL5 VPS:
- to make in shorter:
You can check the logs once again, and check everything.
And you can try to move your this trading account from problematic VPS server to the new server (we can do it once in a week only).
Have you seen my message?
Try that first.
