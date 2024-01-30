lost a license count on puchased ea
- I purchased the full license of an indicator
- Indicator not showing up in "Navigator"
- 10points 3.mq4
You couldn't use your utility because your computer had a major operating system update and a new installation of your purchase was required, consuming an extra activation.
I use Easy Trade Manager in the utilities section. On Friday I experienced an issue where I loaded a template that removed this EA from the chart. That should be no big deal, but after I did this, I could not load the EA back to any chart whatsoever. I reloaded mt4, I renamed the entire terminal data folder, and ultimately I had to re-install mt4 before it finally let me add Easy Trade Manager to a chart. During this process I received a community message this used up one of the license counts. It's the same computer, same trading account, and I only had to go through all of this because mt4 stopped loading the EA. Why did I lose a license count from this? I'm not sure of this, but I had previous trouble and did the same thing, it may have used another license from that too, when reality is I have only used this on 1 computer and 1 account. I should only have 1 used activation. In the future I plan on using this ea on another setup I want those licenses preserved for when I do so. What can be done to reset the count?
This is why i do not buy or use market products anymore.
But the terms of buying market products is very clear if you read the t&cs before buying.
I do see that that product has 5 activations. The only way you could have 0 remaining is if you used them all up, probably the same way you used 2 activations up during the times you have described.
ie doing a major update changes your windows in several ways. A direct result of this is using up 1 of your activations. I used up my activations on several products via this way, the same way that you have used up yours.
It has been known for mq to add free activations to all products after a update of windows, however, not for many many years.
You may petition the service desk; describing the update that you did, however, I doubt that they will give you any free activations.
Basicly, if you do an update of windows or MAC or linux, you will use up another activation if you also install a new instance of mt4/5 and any of your products from the marketplace.
