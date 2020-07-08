Indicators: Volatility Scanner
Hi, may I ask how do you go about to interpret the information? (5%/70% CHF weak YEN strong ? BODY/AVERAGE BODY? yesterday), (97%,80% HILO/AVERAGE HILO?? today)
Hi Milton,
I suppose you are talking about CHFJPY pair at D1 (daily) timeframe.
5%/70% means that:
1. body of the candle at specific day was 5% of the average body (average calculated of last 100 candles) for the pair.
2. high-low of the candle at specific day was 70% of the average high-low (average of last 100 candles) for the pair.
Value 5%/70% indicates something like small "doji" candle.
This indicator gives you information about volatility or uncertainty more than strength.
Best regards.
jan.
so, do i read this correct?
red means that volatiliy is low
blue means that volatlity is high?
i think you need to add these lines into your description, it is not clear.
so, do i read this correct?
red means that volatiliy is low
blue means that volatlity is high?
i think you need to add these lines into your description, it is not clear.
no.
red color means that both the body and the hilo of particular candle is under 50% of the average.
blue color means only body is under 50% of the average.
regards.
jan.
Hi Milton,
I suppose you are talking about CHFJPY pair at D1 (daily) timeframe.
5%/70% means that:
1. body of the candle at specific day was 5% of the average body (average calculated of last 100 candles) for the pair.
2. high-low of the candle at specific day was 70% of the average high-low (average of last 100 candles) for the pair.
Value 5%/70% indicates something like small "doji" candle.
This indicator gives you information about volatility or uncertainty more than strength.
Best regards.
jan.
Hi Milton,
I suppose you are talking about CHFJPY pair at D1 (daily) timeframe.
5%/70% means that:
1. body of the candle at specific day was 5% of the average body (average calculated of last 100 candles) for the pair.
2. high-low of the candle at specific day was 70% of the average high-low (average of last 100 candles) for the pair.
Value 5%/70% indicates something like small "doji" candle.
This indicator gives you information about volatility or uncertainty more than strength.
Best regards.
jan.
Hi Jan
Thanks for the response.
I referred to CHFJPY pair at D1 (daily) timeframe because that's your reference chart and the points were highlighted by the red rectangle.
In the same column:-
GBPCAD is 2%/38% - low Vol . . . . am i correct ??
EURCHF is 183%/129% - hi Vol . . . am i correct ??
Anything else to infer from the output?
Thnx & best regards
Hi,
yes. It is correct in general.
Maybe I would rather say "relatively lower" volatility and "relatively higher" volatility.
I choose border value 50% for coloring the volatility value.
But the value 50% is not strict.
I use the scanner to identify contraction fase.
If you see several (1, 2 or more) consecutive lower volatility values (red or blue) you can assume on contraction fase.
regards.
jan.
Thanks much
Hi,
yes. It is correct in general.
Maybe I would rather say "relatively lower" volatility and "relatively higher" volatility.
I choose border value 50% for coloring the volatility value.
But the value 50% is not strict.
I use the scanner to identify contraction fase.
If you see several (1, 2 or more) consecutive lower volatility values (red or blue) you can assume on contraction fase.
regards.
jan.
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Volatility Scanner:
Volatility Scanner in raw form for number of currency pairs.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY