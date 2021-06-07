Indicators: PivotPointsLines _v1.1

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PivotPointsLines _v1.1:

Draws Pivot Points Level Lines for formula's Floor,Fibonacci,Camarilla,Woodie

PivotPointsLines _v1.1

Author: NickBixy

 

Hi NickBixy, very good. I like it. It would be great if you will create the same one fo MT 5. <Deleted> if it´s done. Thank you so much!!!

 
hajomt4:

Hi NickBixy, very good. I like it. It would be great if you will create the same one fo MT 5. <Deleted> if it´s done. Thank you so much!!!

ill try again to port it over mt5 next month or so,
 

hi
Adding the simultaneous display option of standard pivot and camarilla can really make this tool more complete

Also added graphic settings for each line separately
Because some lines are less important, such as
R1, S1, R2, S2 on camarilla
For example
R3, S3
Therefore, they need to have different colors and types of lines
Thankful

 
Behzad_ma8:

hi
Adding the simultaneous display option of standard pivot and camarilla can really make this tool more complete

Also added graphic settings for each line separately
Because some lines are less important, such as
R1, S1, R2, S2 on camarilla
For example
R3, S3
Therefore, they need to have different colors and types of lines
Thankful

i got camarilla indicator here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/31693
Camarilla Pivot Lines v1.0
Camarilla Pivot Lines v1.0
  • www.mql5.com
Views: 4 Rating: Published: 2020.10.29 22:13
 
Hi

Please update the mql4 version to the same mql5 version with the same features please, i recently moved over to mt4 from mt5 and the mt4 version is way behind your mt5 version i seriously think your mt5 version is brilliant, again please update the mt4 version to be the same as mt5 version
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