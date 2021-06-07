Indicators: PivotPointsLines _v1.1
Hi NickBixy, very good. I like it. It would be great if you will create the same one fo MT 5. <Deleted> if it´s done. Thank you so much!!!
Hi NickBixy, very good. I like it. It would be great if you will create the same one fo MT 5. <Deleted> if it´s done. Thank you so much!!!
hi
Adding the simultaneous display option of standard pivot and camarilla can really make this tool more complete
Also added graphic settings for each line separately
Because some lines are less important, such as
R1, S1, R2, S2 on camarilla
For example
R3, S3
Therefore, they need to have different colors and types of lines
Thankful
hi
Adding the simultaneous display option of standard pivot and camarilla can really make this tool more complete
Also added graphic settings for each line separately
Because some lines are less important, such as
R1, S1, R2, S2 on camarilla
For example
R3, S3
Therefore, they need to have different colors and types of lines
Thankful
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
PivotPointsLines _v1.1:
Draws Pivot Points Level Lines for formula's Floor,Fibonacci,Camarilla,Woodie
Author: NickBixy