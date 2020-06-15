Where to download MT4 ? I am serious
Hello,
I want to download MT4 for PC, but on the Metatrader website, if you select MT4, it install MT5, all the time !!
What's wrong with that ??
Bye
Download it from a broker's website, Metaquotes doesn't offer a direct MT4 download anymore.
If you had used this (before posting,) you would have found (among 100+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum 2017.04.31
It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum 2018.01.29
Possibly the "clean MT4" download link:
MT4 download - General - MQL5 programming forum #2
Possibly MetaQuotes' MT4 Installation Link
At the same time :)
OK, thank you. Weird they still give you the option to choose from MT4 and MT5, but both choice lead to MT5.
Have a good day
