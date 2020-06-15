account number lock MQL5
Oussama Mansour: it doesn't work . could you please correct me .
There's nothing wrong with your posted code except that ACCOUNT_LOGIN returns a possible long and you are using an int.
Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
Keith Watford:Yes, indeed. But OnStart for EA is never called.
If it is put in OnTick() it should be coded to only carry out the check once.
Otherwise there will be a lot of prints.
Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi:
Yes, indeed. But OnStart for EA is never called.
Yes, indeed. But OnStart for EA is never called.
I wasn't disputing that.
Seems like an ego discussion loool
Alain Verleyen:It's already finished.
Seems like an ego discussion loool
Seems like an ego discussion loool
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello
I have added a code to my EA MQ5 but it doesn't work .
could you please correct me .