Help, percentile rank. - page 2
I already corrected my comment, now if you can see the images :)
No idea what settings they used, but it should look (and how it compares to ATR) something like this :
Thanks for the help, I'm testing your code, do you know why it doesn't give me any results when I change the variable inpRankPeriod for the value 1 ?
Modify line 69, percent = (count * 100.0) / (period);
But it still doesn't give me results, do you know what could happen ?
You can not rank just one value (ie: period 1 - one single value can not be smaller or greater than itself)
And don't change that line of code - nothing does not need to be changed there
I also do not understand the setting of this indicator in tradingview pinescript, but I enter the value 1 in pinescript and it gives me a result between 100 and 0.
So I asked you in the comment above.
I always use 2 different settings in tradingview and I want to set the same in mql4, percentrank(atr(17),23) and percentrank(atr(100),1).
The percentrank(atr(100),1) setting in tradingview pinescript gives me only 2 results, value 0 or value 100.
You mean it "oscillates" between 0 and 100 when period is 1? Ie: once it is greater than itself and the other time it is smaller than itself?
Tell them to correct their percent rank function
Now forgive me : I rest my case. Nothing to be added
Ok, I'll keep looking for a solution so that the formula percentrank(atr(100),1) returns results in mql4.
Use this
percentrank(atr(1),100)
Percent rank of truerange over the last 100