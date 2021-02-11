Which strategy works best on the Iran Stock Exchange?

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One strategy I can use is Andrew's fork.

asa

 
simply be friend with one of the governments or their sons or daughters :))))
 
Are you serious?
 

There's no logical or even illogical  explanation in Iranian market movements.But Scalping might work.

Buy on -5%, Sell on +5%.

 

the best strategy is not to trade that because it is manipulated by gov and that bulb will blown up soon or late and the herd will lose all of their mony entirely.

 

Wont you have a really high spread ?

or are you trading on higher time frames ?

 

the simplest answer is none.

well today i was looking to chart of the various stocks on the mofid, and i am sure the prices were engineered and fake.
how can all stokes go up and down together? its not logical at all.
i am 1000% sure government fakes the numbers. so why iran market when you can use forex ?

if you want my opinion play big, win big

 
EBrahim Dadgar:

There's no logical or even illogical  explanation in Iranian market movements.But Scalping might work.

Buy on -5%, Sell on +5%.

yeah, its based on stomach 😂😂😂😂

 
EBrahim Dadgar:

There's no logical or even illogical  explanation in Iranian market movements.But Scalping might work.

Buy on -5%, Sell on +5%.

Scalping only works with instant execution. Not sure if this works with Iranian Stock Market, where you have to stay in line for buying or selling. 

 

Draw 200 & 50 EMA/SMA  whenever Index/Stock drop and touch 200 line in 1 Day simply Buy it 

One direction trade will work 

there nothing any hidden 

 
I've used ichimoku indicator with fibo in D1 time frame and few other resistance levels .
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