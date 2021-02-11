Which strategy works best on the Iran Stock Exchange?
There's no logical or even illogical explanation in Iranian market movements.But Scalping might work.
Buy on -5%, Sell on +5%.
the best strategy is not to trade that because it is manipulated by gov and that bulb will blown up soon or late and the herd will lose all of their mony entirely.
Wont you have a really high spread ?
or are you trading on higher time frames ?
the simplest answer is none.
well today i was looking to chart of the various stocks on the mofid, and i am sure the prices were engineered and fake.
how can all stokes go up and down together? its not logical at all.
i am 1000% sure government fakes the numbers. so why iran market when you can use forex ?
if you want my opinion play big, win big
There's no logical or even illogical explanation in Iranian market movements.But Scalping might work.
Buy on -5%, Sell on +5%.
yeah, its based on stomach 😂😂😂😂
There's no logical or even illogical explanation in Iranian market movements.But Scalping might work.
Buy on -5%, Sell on +5%.
Scalping only works with instant execution. Not sure if this works with Iranian Stock Market, where you have to stay in line for buying or selling.
Draw 200 & 50 EMA/SMA whenever Index/Stock drop and touch 200 line in 1 Day simply Buy it
One direction trade will work
there nothing any hidden
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One strategy I can use is Andrew's fork.