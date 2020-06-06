iMAOnArray returning 0 value

New comment
 

Dear all,


I am unable to get the iMAOnArray work as it's always returning either 0.0 or out of range on me. Does anyone know why the codes as per screenshot below always have 0.0 output?

 
In future please post in the correct section
I will move this topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
 

Please use the code buttons instead of an image.

Works as expected. Did you run your code?

 

Dear all,

Sorry as I am fairly new to the mql5 forum. Besides, I started learning programming like 2 months ago so I am very much new to any type of forum discussion. I'll take note on the topic and also post as code format next time.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      Testing.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   double array[10] = {23, 54, 64, 32, 31, 54, 87, 12, 54, 12};
   double ma = iMAOnArray(array, 0, 5, 0, MODE_SMA, 3);
   Alert(ma);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

I drag the script to the chart, and here's a snipshot on the output.


 
Fao Fao:

Dear all,

Sorry as I am fairly new to the mql5 forum. Besides, I started learning programming like 2 months ago so I am very much new to any type of forum discussion. I'll take note on the topic and also post as code format next time.

I drag the script to the chart, and here's a snipshot on the output.


post your OnInit(){}  function
 
Abubakar Saidu:
post your OnInit(){}  function

Hi Abubakar,

Thanks for replying. It's a script so there's no OnInit function.

  
double array[10] = {23, 54, 64, 32, 31, 54, 87, 12, 54, 12};  //Move array here.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   double ma = iMAOnArray(array, 0, 5, 0, MODE_SMA, 3);
   Alert(ma);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Declaring the array in OnStart() results in an Invalid array range error.

I don't know why.

 
Nagisa Unada:

Declaring the array in OnStart() results in an Invalid array range error.

I don't know why.

Hey Nagisa, it worked! That code is actually a simplified version so that people can understand my question better. Previously, I got that array out of range error as well in the EA that I am building because I need the moving average buffer of an indicator to confirm trend. Not sure why but putting the array declaration out of the function, it's working now. Thanks a lot.

New comment