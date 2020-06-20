My seller application got rejected and support is not replying.
but nobody is responding to me.
if somebody can assist me
- This is a users' forum not Metaquotes. Only MetaQuotes can handle that. Contact Service Desk. Bottom of every page is Contacts and requests. Or one of the two Russian threads, per:
Please cancel my account restrictions - VPS for Forex - General - MQL5 programming forum #3
I got a reply from the service desk yesterday regarding an issue. It only took 9 months!
I want to close my account - MQL5 programming forum 2020.04.21
It's been 1 month … the service desk finally responds.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 59 #584 2019.10.08
- How to you expect us users to force MetaQuotes to respond to you?
- This is a users' forum not Metaquotes. Only MetaQuotes can handle that. Contact Service Desk. Bottom of every page is Contacts and requests. Or one of the two Russian threads, per:
Please cancel my account restrictions - VPS for Forex - General - MQL5 programming forum #3
- How to you expect us users to force MetaQuotes to respond to you?
thanks for reply. I asked for help. I didn't forced anyone to do anything...
How can us users help you? We can't; only MetaQuotes can. You didn't force anyone to do anything, that is what you wanted us to do; to make MetaQuotes respond to you. How can us users help you?
How can us users help you? We can't; only MetaQuotes can. You didn't force anyone to do anything, that is what you wanted us to do; to make MetaQuotes respond to you. How can us users help you?
Well maybe someone has same experience and handled this situation. Such person could help. Also if you can't help NOBODY force you to comment here! I am asking for help or advice.
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I have problem while registering seller account. my application got rejected. I asked for help to Website->Contacts and requests but nobody is responding to me.
if somebody can assist me or had same problem and fixed it please help.
thanks in advanced.