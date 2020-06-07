XAU/USD strategy Testing is giving error symbol XAUUSD does not exist!
I still don't have any answer to this problem,
Strategy Tester started giving error message when testing the symbol XAUUSD since two days ago.
There is no channels for support through MQL5 site, other than posting in the forum!
Also forex.com lack support, their answer is always that they logged the problem and will get back to you.
Symbol does not exist.
Connection closed.
And test stops there.
I need help as my work is all on hold because of this bug.
All other pairs, test fine with strategy tester.
Open Market Watch, then with right click selecto to show all symbols. Search for Gold ticker and open chart
the symbol is there and forex does have XAUUSD trading, MQL5 was fine until the last update few days ago. So I was testing with exact same setup with no problem at all.
I have gone a long way developing my EA, but suddenly I can't test the symbol for some glitch.
I hope you get my point.
no suffix added. Symbol is the same and I have a trade open position running on it.
This is the log I can see.
I even tried another pair, seem to have different problem here!
2020.05.29 08:25:50.592 Tester USDTRY: history data begins from 2016.01.04 00:00
2020.05.29 08:25:50.593 Tester USDTRY: history data begins from 2016.01.04 00:00
2020.05.29 08:25:50.593 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2020.05.29 08:25:50.593 Core 1 connected
2020.05.29 08:25:50.601 Core 1 disconnected
2020.05.29 08:25:50.602 Core 1 connection closed
You should provide ALL informations to reproduce the issue.
- MT5 build ?
- Is it doing the same with any EA (Try Moving Averages EA provided with MT5) ?
- What tester settings (mode, dates, account current...) ?
- What server (broker) ? Is it doing the same on an other server ?
- Is it standard backtest or debugging ? visual ?
