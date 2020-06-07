XAU/USD strategy Testing is giving error symbol XAUUSD does not exist!

I still don't have any answer to this problem,

Strategy Tester started giving error message when testing the symbol XAUUSD since two days ago.

There is no channels for support through MQL5 site, other than posting in the forum!

Also forex.com lack support, their answer is always that they logged the problem and will get back to you.


Symbol does not exist.

Connection closed.


And test stops there.


I need help as my work is all on hold because of this bug.

All other pairs, test fine with strategy tester.

The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
The idea of ​​automated trading is appealing by the fact that the trading robot can work non-stop for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The robot does not get tired, doubtful or scared, it's is totally free from any psychological problems. It is sufficient enough to clearly formalize the trading rules and implement them in the algorithms, and...
 
XAUUSD  doesn't exist in all MT4 platforms,   I know from experience,  try calling prices using    the iClose("XAUUSD",PERIOD_...)  function,   it works on some brokers,  you get the latest Gold price,  and on others it doesn't work and you get 0.   So even though the Symbol XAUUSD is available to trade,  it may or  may not be available to MT4 code.   I have verified this on many brokers.
 
Open Market Watch, then with right click selecto to show all symbols. Search for Gold ticker and open chart



 

the symbol is there and forex does have XAUUSD trading, MQL5 was fine until the last update few days ago. So I was testing with exact same setup with no problem at all.

I have gone a long way developing my EA, but suddenly I can't test the symbol for some glitch.

I hope you get my point.

 
Hi, I ran into similar issue before where currency would not be recognized, I would not get any errors but EA would just sit there, I had checked and broker was using a suffix to some currency pairs. Please open all your symbols and see if there is any suffixes added..I know this is crazy because for same broker same pair would work in one MT4 terminal but not in others, and there is just no explaination. 
 

no suffix added. Symbol is the same and I have a trade open position running on it.

This is the log I can see.

I even tried another pair, seem to have different problem here!

2020.05.29 08:25:50.592 Tester USDTRY: history data begins from 2016.01.04 00:00
2020.05.29 08:25:50.593 Tester USDTRY: history data begins from 2016.01.04 00:00
2020.05.29 08:25:50.593 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2020.05.29 08:25:50.593 Core 1 connected
2020.05.29 08:25:50.601 Core 1 disconnected
2020.05.29 08:25:50.602 Core 1 connection closed

 
You should provide ALL informations to reproduce the issue.

  1. MT5 build ?
  2. Is it doing the same with any EA (Try Moving Averages EA provided with MT5) ?
  3. What tester settings (mode, dates, account current...) ?
  4. What server (broker) ? Is it doing the same on an other server ?
  5. Is it standard backtest or debugging ? visual ?
 
Please check your code. If you test another EA you are highly likely to see trades execute
