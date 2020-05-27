Suspend an EA for some time?
Let's say my EA is not performing very well and losing too many trades in a row, is there some way I can tell it to go sit on the bench for some time, like one hour or two (specifically) and try again later?
Of course, I want to do that programatically, so it can always run unattended.
TIA.
Something like that. Didn't test it at all...
If you are using MQL5 VPS, you can simply >> Stop your MQL5 VP server and then >> Start it again later.
you need to create a strategy that trades virtually in the background. then decide upon the results of this strategy if you want to trade in real mode.
otherwise, when you're "not trading", you don't know what the results of the strategy are.
this is quite complicated actually.
