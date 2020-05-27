hello, problem with signal
Look at the logs (journal) - it should be written something (it should be written about why some positions can not be copied).
If you are using MQL5 VPS so look at VPS journal too.
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
You have migrated your signal settings to your MQL5 VPS, so you don't need to check the local MT5 journal tab, but your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals.
You can (and should) always contact the signal provider for further support.
Check your subscription settings once again (with VPS or without VPS ...) -
early last week all the signals have been taken but since Friday no signal has been taken. as seen in the screenshot. I am well connected to the server but it is in search
early last week all the signals have been taken but since Friday no signal has been taken. as seen in the screenshot. I am well connected to the server but it is in search
Nothing can be explained on this log.
Because it is the log for today since 9 pm to 11 pm (for two hours).
You did not provide any technical information: no log files as a *.txt file, no proof that you filled Community tab with your login/pass, no any proof that you setup the signal subscription in correct way, nothing ..
No information = no help = you can try to help yourself
1. Check the procedure on the post #5
(to find the errors).
2. Check the logs where it is written the errors.
3. How to report about possible bug/issue in Signal service (for subscribers) - post #9
I'm sorry to be new. and I don't understand because it worked very well last week.
I restored mt5 And i join to you then newpaper
FL 0 23: 46: 40.906 Update terminal C: \ Users \ krau \ AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ 575A2FFB4443D77011782AC4498B1C62 \ MQL5 folder started NR 0 23: 46: 43.254 Update of terminal C: \ Users \ krau \ AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ 575A2FFB4443D77011782AC4498B1C62 \ MQL5 completed folder KN 0 23: 46: 43.613 Terminal VantageFX MT5 x64 build 2451 started for Vantage International Group Limited CK 0 23: 46: 43.613 Terminal Windows 10 build 18362, Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.00GHz, 7/15 GB memory, 249/487 GB disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT + 1 ER 0 23: 46: 43.613 Terminal C: \ Users \ krau \ AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ 575A2FFB4443D77011782AC4498B1C62 NK 0 23: 46: 43.614 The complete compiler recompilation has started CS 2 23: 47: 36.523 Network '1112536': authorization on VantageFX-Live failed (invalid account) JM 0 23: 47: 52.539 The compilation compiler completes: 92 compiled file (s) HJ 0 23: 47: 56.397 Network '1112536': allowed on VantageFXInternational-Live DQ 0 23: 47: 56.397 Network '1112536': previous successful authorization made from 173.231.184.87 on 2020.05.26 23:59:52 QP 0 23: 47: 56.981 Network '1112536': terminal synchronized with Vantage International Group Limited FQ 0 23: 47: 56.981 Network '1112536': trading has been activated - hedging mode KK 0 23: 47: 58.363 Network '1112536': search for access points on the network DN 0 23: 48: 18.998 Network '1112536': network scanning completed QJ 0 23: 48: 55.865 Signal '1112536': 'Charity Fund 04' for the subscription 'krau1985' found, expiration 2020.06.20, deactivated F H 2 23: 48: 55.865 Signal '1112536': signal subscription deactivated, activate real-time subscription in the 'Signals' parameters EK 0 23: 48: 55.870 MQL5. Community activated for 'krau1985', balance: 36.00 (frozen: 36.00) PK 0 23: 48: 56.028 MQL5.chats enabled for 'krau1985' MD 0 23: 49: 13.935 Signal '1112536': confirmation disabled PR 0 23: 49: 13.935 Signal '1112536': subscription activated PG 0 23: 49: 13.990 Signal '1112536': 'Charity Fund 04' for the subscription 'krau1985' found, expiration 2020.06.20, activated FE 0 23: 49: 13.990 Signal '1112536': money management: use 5% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, spread / slip: 0.5 spreads, SL / TP copy: activated QD 0 23: 49: 13.990 Signal '1112536': connection to the signal server CK 0 23: 51: 45.138 Signal '1112536': connection to the signal server
I redid all the manipulation from the beginning and it's always the same
THis is an English language forum. Please post only in English.
it was
