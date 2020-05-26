Stop loss must be above order price(selling)? What if I want it not to be? - page 3
OK, this is really strange!!!
When i try to move my stop 50 points down, to 97250, I receive:
When i try to move my stop 83 points down, to 97217, I receive:
When i try to move my stop 84 points down, to 96216
When i try to move my stop 85 points down, to 97215 I receive:
When i try to move my stop 100 points down, to 97200 I receive:
All of this happens in the same candle at the same time. the code is:
And the same occurs if i just input the price in PositionModify function.
edit:It seems that If the price of SL is multiple of 5, PositionModify works very well
WIN$20 has a tick size of 5, you need to normalize all your prices according to it. Market price is moving by step of 5 so prices like 97216 or 97217 are invalid.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Need help to round order last digit to 0 or 5
Alain Verleyen, 2016.10.23 18:47
Normalize your price like that :
//| Normalize price according to tick size |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double normalizePrice(double price)
{
double tickSize=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);
return(MathRound(price/tickSize)*tickSize);
}
NormalizeDouble, It's use is usually wrong, as it is might be in your case.
Thank you guys for the help!!
I came with a similar solution to NormalizeDouble but loved to read about what William Roeder wrote and understand a bit more of the problem we are facing here..
Really really thank you everyone!
