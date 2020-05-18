Newbie Question/Quick help Pls
One account has nothing to do with the other.
You want the signals to trade the second account you log in to the second account. Either always, or use a VPS.
If you want to also log in to the primary, install a second terminal in a second directory and run both.
Much thanks - will give that a try. On a separate issue - my trades from my signal are not getting executed for some reason - any ideas?
You either haven't enabled trading in general in your trading account or EURJPY trading is not enabled in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
Contact your broker for the first one.
Hey All -
I just set up a signal that I'd like to try. I've set up a *second* account on my brokerage (FPMarkets) in order to keep things segmented from my 'manual trading' account. Question is: do I have to remain always logged into my 2nd account (the one designated for signal testing) in order to get the live signals or can I also be logged into my primary 'manual' trading account?