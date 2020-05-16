Lot size when copying signals
There is small thread and one post related to it -
How to change the volume/lot size https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
post #922
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ????
- 2013.04.18
- www.mql5.com
In my journal, when i'm using VIACHI signal , i get this : 2013.04...
Matheus Mordorst:
I've subscribed to a signal provider but my lot size is always 0.01 so I'm always trading the bare minimum. Most trades are EUR/USD and it's always around 1 dollar :/
So my question is how do I increase that on mt4? Is that by amout %, fixed value or what?
Thanks a lot and sorry for such a newbie question.
If you are using the maximum 95% participation percentage in Signals settings, there is nothing else you can do to increase your lot size.
The lot size is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, currency and leverage.
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I've subscribed to a signal provider but my lot size is always 0.01 so I'm always trading the bare minimum. Most trades are EUR/USD and it's always around 1 dollar :/
So my question is how do I increase that on mt4? Is that by amout %, fixed value or what?
Thanks a lot and sorry for such a newbie question.