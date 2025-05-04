terminal gives error "DLL loading is NOT allow".--(test mode)
SungSungE:
Can I call script file as OnDeinit/OnInit ?
the code you show is not MQL so won't work...
The easiest thing to do is just incorporate the script into the EA...
Paul Anscombe:
Ya ,Right now I remove the script part , Let it as mqh let EA to include it.
But I think there should be more easy way to integrate different project more easy.
But get some problem DLL loading is not allowed as test ><
TERMINAL Setting: ALLOW DLL
csv_excel.ini
[Experts]
AllowDllImport=1
void OnStart() { if(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) { Alert("This script can be started only on a retail hedging account (Forex)."); return; } //--- if(InpStartDate>InpEndDate) { Alert("Error: The start date must be earlier than the end date"); return; } if(ExportHistoryDeals(InpStartDate,InpEndDate,InpFileName)) { //--- open the .csv file with the associated Windows program Execute(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files\\"+InpFileName); Print("History is exported to ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files\\"+InpFileName); } }
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
- www.mql5.com
, then each symbol positions will be closed in the same order, in which they are opened, starting with the oldest one. In case of an attempt to close positions in a different order, the trader will receive an appropriate error. There are several types of accounts that can be opened on a trade server. The type of account on which an...
SungSungE:
There is a pop up windows can choose enable DLL import as live run EA, but as test there is no pop up window choose DLL ?
Try the 2nd tab, not the 3rd.
Current issue
Because loading DLL failed as test , want to project setting file to enable "AllowDLLImport"
message "2020.01.01 00:00:00 DLL loading is not allowed"
"global initialization failed", "global initialization critical error"
"tester stopped because expert initialization failed"
Need some body help do this~
I check this "https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start"
Original issue How to open script as onDeinit/OnInit
Do script file as OnDeinit/OnInit ?