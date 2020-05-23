iCustom for Heiken Ashi
I am looking for the Close of the Heinken Ashi.
Thought I have everything right, but gives me the wrong value
Any ideas?
iCustom does not work like that, it returns the handle of the indicator for further use.
So normally get the handle just once in OnInit.
Is this MQL4 or 5?
HAClose = iCustom(0,PERIOD_M1,"Heiken Ashi", HColor1,HColor2,HColor3,HColor4,3, 0);
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 № 4
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
take candle color hekin ashi - Inflation - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - or #8 ( 2018.02.21) MQL4 programming forum #1
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum
Is this MQL4 or 5?
MQL4 thanks
