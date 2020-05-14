Unable to download any of the free experts

I have 7 MT4 accounts and have tried this on all 7 of them without success.  I am logged into MQL5 on each of the accounts.

I go to "markets", select any of the free experts and click "download".   Nothing happens.

This has to be a simple problem to solve, but it's frustrating me.

Any help would be appreciated.

 
Restart your PC and MT4 terminal and try again, if the problem persists try again tomorrow, it may be a temporary glitch.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Restart your PC and MT4 terminal and try again, if the problem persists try again tomorrow, it may be a temporary glitch.

That's a funny one
 

