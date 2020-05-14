Unable to download any of the free experts
Charles Rademacher:
I have 7 MT4 accounts and have tried this on all 7 of them without success. I am logged into MQL5 on each of the accounts.
Any help would be appreciated.
I go to "markets", select any of the free experts and click "download". Nothing happens.
This has to be a simple problem to solve, but it's frustrating me.
Restart your PC and MT4 terminal and try again, if the problem persists try again tomorrow, it may be a temporary glitch.
Eleni Anna Branou:That's a funny one
It was discussed -
- product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
- all possible options and about what to do: post #9
- how it was solved: post #13
