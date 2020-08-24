can not connect with mql5 server
mql5 is the programming language.
You mean - your signal can not connect with the signal server?
If yes so you can check the procedure about publishing the signal once again - just in case you missed something.
Besides, it may be the admins or the signal service robot disabled your signal from monitoring -
We can not help you here on the forum.
You should find the decision by yourself sorry.
[...]
my signal, but can not connect with mql5
plz check for me because Service Desk does not answer
tks
Make sure that you have the correct account number and investor password in your signal page, because it seems that either password is wrong or this trading account is no longer used.
Make sure that you have the correct account number and investor password in your signal page, because it seems that either password is wrong or this trading account is no longer used.
I used master password or investor password is can not connect, too. and when I login to MT4, if that is random MT4 platform, I must find "mt4.brokername.com:443", maybe because MQL5 have no ":443" server, that is why I can not connect with mql5
I used master password or investor password is can not connect, too. and when I login to MT4, if that is random MT4 platform, I must find "mt4.brokername.com:443", maybe because MQL5 have no ":443" server, that is why I can not connect with mql5
You should login into your MQL5 account with your linhlinh96 username and not your email.
Bạn nên đăng nhập vào tài khoản MQL5 bằng tên người dùng linhlinh96 của bạn chứ không phải email của bạn.
" I used master password or investor password is can not connect, too. and when I login to MT4, if that is random MT4 platform, I must find "mt4.brokername.com:443", maybe because MQL5 have no ":443" server, that is why I can not connect with mql5", mean I can not connect my account with mql5 as a signal. alway " Authorization failed. Please check trading account data" while number and password really right. I think that because this server. I was ask my broker, but they only service, do not support about connect with mql5.
so how can I connect my account with mql5 as a signal?
tks so much
" I used master password or investor password is can not connect, too. and when I login to MT4, if that is random MT4 platform, I must find "mt4.brokername.com:443", maybe because MQL5 have no ":443" server, that is why I can not connect with mql5", mean I can not connect my account with mql5 as a signal. alway " Authorization failed. Please check trading account data" while number and password really right. I think that because this server. I was ask my broker, but they only service, do not support about connect with mql5.
so how can I connect my account with mql5 as a signal?
tks so much
Don't guess server name. Use exactly the one you've given by your broker.
Don't guess server name. Use exactly the one you've given by your broker.
mean I only login to only "mt4.optionfield.com:443" server, can not login to "optionfield-trading" server as on MQL5, I dont guess server name, exactly "mt4.optionfield.com:443" server is right, but MQL5 have no like "mt4.optionfield.com:443"
Before I was able to connect to MQL5, but after the broker system upgraded, it seems its server was changed and I can't connect to MQL5 anymore, and then I always have to log in server "mt4.optionfield.com:443" if I use random platform! plz add "mt4.optionfield.com:443" to MQL5 systems
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
[...]
my signal, but can not connect with mql5
plz check for me because Service Desk does not answer
tks