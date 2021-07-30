Multiple Accounts - page 3

New comment
 

Two questions:

1)  Can I have two signals on one trading account if I have someone make a second MQL5 account with their name or use a corporation name?

2)  Can you point out on the Terms of Service where it states I can only use one signal provider on one trading account?



Thanks.

 
GP1122:

Two questions:

1)  Can I have two signals on one trading account if I have someone make a second MQL5 account with their name or use a corporation name?

2)  Can you point out on the Terms of Service where it states I can only use one signal provider on one trading account?



Thanks.

1) The problem here is not the MQL5 account, but the fact that there is a limit of 1 signal subscription per 1 forex trading account. A 2nd MQL5 account it will not help in anything.

2) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules


14. Subscriber is a User who has subscribed to receive Trading Signals via the "Signals" service. Every User can subscribe to several Signals. For every trading account, the Subscription can be made to one Signal only.

 

1. Your (or any) MQL5 account can nothing to do with the signals. Your MQL5 account is Community account which your Metatrader will ask before you subscribe to any signal (just to keep everything in one place, and this one place is your profile here on the forum).

2. I am suggesting to you to read all this part of rule - the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules#part_IV
from this rule -

One trading account can be subscribed to one Signal only.


Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
  • www.mql5.com
The "Signals" section on MQL5.com is designed to monitor trading results and transmit trading signals based on buy/sell transactions performed in the trading account of the Signals Provider. The "Signals" service is available for use only to mql5.com registered Users who accepted and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Signals...
 
Thank you.
 
Am I able to give my developer/programmer the MQL5 login details if I give him permission?
 

Hello,


I have two trading accounts with the broker, both accounts are set up in MT5 and each has one Signal subscription as per documentation. I have one MT5 platform running 24/7 on my computer (I don't use VPS). Does it mean that both Signals are copied and working in parallel?

It is not clear because MT5 seem to require to log into the trading account and this can be done into one account at a time.


DO I need to run two MT5 platforms. Each logged into different account?


Thank you

 
Viktor Iassinskii:

Hello,


I have two trading accounts with the broker, both accounts are set up in MT5 and each has one Signal subscription as per documentation. I have one MT5 platform running 24/7 on my computer (I don't use VPS). Does it mean that both Signals are copied and working in parallel?

It is not clear because MT5 seem to require to log into the trading account and this can be done into one account at a time.


DO I need to run two MT5 platforms. Each logged into different account?


Thank you

If you don't use VPS, yes, only the running account will copy the signal.

Signals don't work in the 'background', in other words when your trading account is not up and running on your MT4/5 terminal.

123
New comment