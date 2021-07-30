Multiple Accounts - page 3
Two questions:
1) Can I have two signals on one trading account if I have someone make a second MQL5 account with their name or use a corporation name?
2) Can you point out on the Terms of Service where it states I can only use one signal provider on one trading account?
Thanks.
1) The problem here is not the MQL5 account, but the fact that there is a limit of 1 signal subscription per 1 forex trading account. A 2nd MQL5 account it will not help in anything.
2) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules
14. Subscriber is a User who has subscribed to receive Trading Signals via the "Signals" service. Every User can subscribe to several Signals. For every trading account, the Subscription can be made to one Signal only.
1. Your (or any) MQL5 account can nothing to do with the signals. Your MQL5 account is Community account which your Metatrader will ask before you subscribe to any signal (just to keep everything in one place, and this one place is your profile here on the forum).
2. I am suggesting to you to read all this part of rule - the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules#part_IV
from this rule -
One trading account can be subscribed to one Signal only.
Hello,
I have two trading accounts with the broker, both accounts are set up in MT5 and each has one Signal subscription as per documentation. I have one MT5 platform running 24/7 on my computer (I don't use VPS). Does it mean that both Signals are copied and working in parallel?
It is not clear because MT5 seem to require to log into the trading account and this can be done into one account at a time.
DO I need to run two MT5 platforms. Each logged into different account?
Thank you
If you don't use VPS, yes, only the running account will copy the signal.
Signals don't work in the 'background', in other words when your trading account is not up and running on your MT4/5 terminal.