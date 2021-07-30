Multiple Accounts - page 2
Please call me if you would. I'm interested in purchasing multiple signals but before I do I would like to speak to customer support through the phone.
There is no phone support, you can ask whatever you want here, but please no repeated questions for the same thing.
I gather you want to copy more than one signals, the right way to go for it is to open as many trading accounts with your brokers, as are the signals that you want to subscribe to.
Then for every trading account and signal subscription you will need a MQL5 VPS subscription in order to copy 24/7 without interruptions.
Follow the below instructions for the rest of the setup:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
We obviously have a language barrier because you are not fully understanding my question. I do not feel happy about the support thus far.
I understand perfectly whatever you are asking, if you want something else you should rephrase your question.
There is no language barrier here, unless it is on your side.
Your GP1122 forum profile is not your trading account.
It is just your forum login.
If you open trading account with some broker in Metatrader so you can subscribe to one signal only using this your trading account (the other your trading account can subscribe to an other one signal). It means: one trading account can subscribe to one signal only.
I am new to Forex trading.... i want to receive signals from experts and copy signals, while i was trying to do so, I register my account as singal... can someone help me how I can delete my account as signal giver and change account as signal receiver
Go on the upper right corner of your signal page and delete it, then you can subscribe as a follower.
Yes, but if I want two signals for one trading account, can I open another MQL5 account by having a family member or a business name open the account? I'm not sure why this is such a issue. I'm willing to purchase more signals if we can figure out a workaround. I'm trying to do things as honestly as possible but all I am receiving is NO.
Your MQL5 forum account has nothing to do with the subscription.
Because subscription is the following:
you are connecting the signal (one signal) to your trading account opened with the broker.
You can have many trading accounts opened with one or different brokers (it is matter of money, because if you open trading account so you will deposit some money to it).
----------------
read the rules here -
Rules of Using the Signals Service
Go on the upper right corner of your signal page and delete it, then you can subscribe as a follower.
I am unable to find the delete option, can you please guide me
much appreciated thank you