Help with code - 'PutOrder' Wrong parameters count
It returns as the code is wrong, but I am not able to know what could be wrong. Can anybody help me?
if(TrailingStop>0) Trailing();
how do you suppose we could help when you provide this tiny sample? were's the rest? or you expect use to be mind readers perhaps...
plus
when you insert code use Alt+S
Check the declaration of PutOrder - it is 'your' function.
As we don't know it we can't help you.
Thanks Carl. The declaration looks like this right now:
void PutOrder(int type,double price,double lot) { int r=0; color clr=clrNONE; double sl=SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,tp=SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL; datetime expiration=0; if(type==1 || type==3 || type==5) { clr=Red; if(StopLoss>0) sl=NormalizeDouble(price+StopLoss*Point,Digits); if(TakeProfit>0) tp=NormalizeDouble(price-TakeProfit*Point,Digits); } if(type==0 || type==2 || type==4) { clr=Blue; if(StopLoss>0) sl=NormalizeDouble(price-StopLoss*Point,Digits); if(TakeProfit>0) tp=NormalizeDouble(price+TakeProfit*Point,Digits); } r=OrderSend(NULL,type,Lot(),NormalizeDouble(price,Digits),Slip,sl,tp,"",Magic,expiration,clr); return; }
I am having several problems with SL TP / Volumes and Money for trades, it could be the reason.
Are there any codes to add as a filter at the beginning that will apply to all trades in the script?
- Yajaira Thibisay Martinez Jaimes: The declaration looks like this right now:
void PutOrder(int type,double price,double lot)
You were asked in #1. Again: please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Messages Editor
-
PutOrder(0,Ask);Your call has two arguments, your declaration has how many?
-
- Your call has two arguments, your declaration has how many?
I will try to check all code. As I tried to introduce code to fit the SL and TP, Trades and Money I must have made a mess but I was too tired to realize. Thanks for making me able to realize about it.
-
Do you know a good way to filter values providing Error 3, 130, 131, 148 since the start of the Script?
|
3
|
ERR_INVALID_TRADE_PARAMETERS
|
Invalid trade parameters
|
130
|
ERR_INVALID_STOPS
|
Invalid stops
|
131
|
ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME
|
Invalid trade volume
|
148
|
ERR_TRADE_TOO_MANY_ORDERS
|
The amount of open and pending orders has reached the limit set by the broker
I am constantly stuck on those errors and I keep adding code, making it look like a trash code without any good result.
//--- Inputs extern bool Auto_Lot = TRUE; // Money Management extern double Risk_Multiplier = 1; // Risk extern double Lots = 0.1; // Starting Lots extern double MaxLot = 10; // Maximum Lot extern double KLot = 1; // Increasing Lot extern double KStep = 1; // Increasing Step extern double Loss = 4500; // Balance Loss extern double Profit = 50; // Balance Profit extern int StopLoss = 0; // Stop Loss extern int TakeProfit = 0; // Take Profit extern int BULevel = 0; // BULevel extern int BUPoint = 30; // BUPoint extern int TrailingStop = 0; // Trailing extern int Step = 100; // Step extern int Delta = 100; // Delta extern int Count = 5; // Orders Count extern int Slip = 3; // Slippage extern int Exp = 1111; // Expiration Minutes extern int Magic = 123; // Magic Number extern bool BuyLimit = 1; // Buy Limit extern bool SellLimit = 1; // Sell Limit extern bool BuyStop = 0; // Buy Stop extern bool SellStop = 0; // Sell Stop extern bool GTrail = 1; // Grid Trailing True-ON False-OFF //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PutOrder(int type,double price,double lot) { int r=0; color clr=Green; double sl=0,tp=0; if(type==1 || type==3 || type==5) { clr=Red; if(StopLoss>0) sl=NormalizeDouble(price+StopLoss*Point,Digits); if(TakeProfit>0) tp=NormalizeDouble(price-TakeProfit*Point,Digits); } if(type==0 || type==2 || type==4) { clr=Blue; if(StopLoss>0) sl=NormalizeDouble(price-StopLoss*Point,Digits); if(TakeProfit>0) tp=NormalizeDouble(price+TakeProfit*Point,Digits); } r=OrderSend(NULL,type,lot,NormalizeDouble(price,Digits),Slip,sl,tp,"",Magic,TimeCurrent()+Exp*60,clr); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CountOrders(int type=-1) { int count=0; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic) { if(OrderType()==type || (OrderType()>=0 && type==-1)) count++; } } } return(count); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double Lot(int type) { double lots=Lots; if(Auto_Lot=TRUE) Lots=((AccountBalance()*Risk_Multiplier)/100)/1000; double MaximumLot=MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_MAXLOT); double MinimumLot=MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_MINLOT); if(KLot>0) lots=NormalizeDouble(Lots*(CountOrders(type)+1),2); if(lots>MaximumLot) lots=MaximumLot; if(lots<MinimumLot) lots=MinimumLot; return(lots); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double Steps(int ot) { double step=Step; step=NormalizeDouble(Step*MathPow(KStep,CountOrders(ot)),2); return(step); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double AllProfit(int ot=-1) { double pr=0; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic) { if(OrderType()==0 && (ot==0 || ot==-1)) { pr+=OrderProfit()+OrderCommission()+OrderSwap(); } if(OrderType()==1 && (ot==1 || ot==-1)) { pr+=OrderProfit()+OrderCommission()+OrderSwap(); } } } } return(pr); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CloseAll(int ot=-1) { bool cl; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic) { if(OrderType()==0 && (ot==0 || ot==-1)) { RefreshRates(); cl=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),Slip,White); } if(OrderType()==1 && (ot==1 || ot==-1)) { RefreshRates(); cl=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),Slip,White); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DelOrder(int type=-1) { bool del; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic) { if(OrderType()==type || type==-1) del=OrderDelete(OrderTicket()); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void Trailing() { bool mod; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic) { if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) { if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>TrailingStop*Point) { if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-TrailingStop*Point) { mod=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*Point,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Yellow); return; } } } if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) { if((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>TrailingStop*Point) { if((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+TrailingStop*Point)) || (OrderStopLoss()==0)) { mod=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+TrailingStop*Point,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Yellow); return; } } } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BU() { bool m; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic) { if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) { if(OrderOpenPrice()<=(Bid-(BULevel+BUPoint)*Point) && OrderOpenPrice()>OrderStopLoss()) { m=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderOpenPrice()+BUPoint*Point,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Yellow); return; } } if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) { if(OrderOpenPrice()>=(Ask+(BULevel+BUPoint)*Point) && (OrderOpenPrice()<OrderStopLoss() || OrderStopLoss()==0)) { m=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderOpenPrice()-BUPoint*Point,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Yellow); return; } } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GridTrailing(int type,int step) { bool mod; double oop=0,sl=0,tp=0; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic) { if((OrderType()==2 && type==2) || (OrderType()==5 && type==5)) { oop=NormalizeDouble(OrderOpenPrice()+step*Point,Digits); if(OrderType()==2 && StopLoss>0) { sl=NormalizeDouble(oop-StopLoss*Point,Digits); } if(OrderType()==5 && StopLoss>0) { sl=NormalizeDouble(oop+StopLoss*Point,Digits); } if(OrderType()==2 && TakeProfit>0) { tp=NormalizeDouble(oop+TakeProfit*Point,Digits); } if(OrderType()==5 && TakeProfit>0) { tp=NormalizeDouble(oop-TakeProfit*Point,Digits); } mod=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),oop,sl,tp,OrderExpiration(),Lime); } if((OrderType()==3 && type==3) || (OrderType()==4 && type==4)) { oop=NormalizeDouble(OrderOpenPrice()-step*Point,Digits); if(OrderType()==3 && StopLoss>0) { sl=NormalizeDouble(oop+StopLoss*Point,Digits); } if(OrderType()==4 && StopLoss>0) { sl=NormalizeDouble(oop-StopLoss*Point,Digits); } if(OrderType()==3 && TakeProfit>0) { tp=NormalizeDouble(oop-TakeProfit*Point,Digits); } if(OrderType()==4 && TakeProfit>0) { tp=NormalizeDouble(oop+TakeProfit*Point,Digits); } mod=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),oop,sl,tp,OrderExpiration(),Lime); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double hiPrice() { double pr=0,oldpr=0,newpr=0; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic) { if(OrderType()==2 || OrderType()==5) { newpr=OrderOpenPrice(); if(newpr>oldpr) { pr=OrderOpenPrice(); oldpr=newpr; } } } } } return(pr); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double loPrice() { double pr=0,oldpr=1111,newpr=0; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic) { if(OrderType()==3 || OrderType()==4) { newpr=OrderOpenPrice(); if(newpr<oldpr) { pr=OrderOpenPrice(); oldpr=newpr; } } } } } return(pr); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double OrderDist(int type) { double dist=0; if(type==2 || type==5) { if(Bid-hiPrice()>Delta*Point) { dist=(Bid-hiPrice()-Delta*Point)/_Point; } } if(type==3 || type==4) { if(loPrice()-Bid>Delta*Point) { dist=(loPrice()-Bid-Delta*Point)/_Point; } } return(dist); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if(CountOrders(2)<1 && BuyLimit) for(int i=0; i<Count; i++) PutOrder(2,Bid-Delta*Point-Steps(2)*Point*i,Lot(2));//buylimit if(CountOrders(3)<1 && SellLimit) for(int i=0; i<Count; i++) PutOrder(3,Bid+Delta*Point+Steps(3)*Point*i,Lot(3));//selllimit if(CountOrders(4)<1 && BuyStop) for(int i=0; i<Count; i++) PutOrder(4,Bid+Delta*Point+Steps(4)*Point*i,Lot(4));//buystop if(CountOrders(5)<1 && SellStop) for(int i=0; i<Count; i++) PutOrder(5,Bid-Delta*Point-Steps(5)*Point*i,Lot(5));//sellstop if((Profit>0 && AllProfit()>Profit) || (Loss>0 && AllProfit()<-Loss)) { CloseAll(); DelOrder(); } if(GTrail) { if(OrderDist(2)>Delta) GridTrailing(2,(int)OrderDist(2)); if(OrderDist(3)>Delta) GridTrailing(3,(int)OrderDist(3)); if(OrderDist(4)>Delta) GridTrailing(4,(int)OrderDist(4)); if(OrderDist(5)>Delta) GridTrailing(5,(int)OrderDist(5)); } if(BULevel>0) BU(); if(TrailingStop>0) Trailing(); Comment("); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I am not able to implement a filter for those errors. I am copying the code without the corrections. Can anybody help me?
Do not double post!
I have deleted your post in another topic.
Do not double post!
I have deleted your post in another topic.
Ok. I am just looking for help. Sorry
