History data: What is the difference between history, cache and ticks folder, how do EAs use them?

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Dear experienced traders, 

I have some basic questions, do you know any article or the answer of below? 

What do the history, cache and ticks folder exactly for? 

What is the difference between history, cache and ticks folder? 

How do EAs use history, cache and ticks folder? 


* history: C:\Users\Sky\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\XXXX\bases\XXXX-MT5\history\USDCAD


* cache: C:\Users\Sky\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\XXXX\bases\XXXX-MT5\history\USDCAD\cache


* ticks: C:\Users\Sky\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\XXXX\bases\XXX-MT5\ticks\USDCAD


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky

 

Here you have some explanations about HC and HCC files.

TKC files are storing ticks data. You don't use them directly but through CopyTicsk() or CopyTicksRange().

Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access
  • www.mql5.com
Before price data become available in the MetaTrader 5 terminal, they must be received and processed. To receive data, connection to the MetaTrader 5 trade server must be established. Data are received in the form of packed blocks of minute bars from the server upon the request of a terminal. The mechanism of server reference for data doesn't...
 
Alain Verleyen:

Here you have some explanations about HC and HCC files.

TKC files are storing ticks data. You don't use them directly but through CopyTicsk() or CopyTicksRange().

Thank you, Alain. 

 
Alain Verleyen:

Here you have some explanations about HC and HCC files.

TKC files are storing ticks data. You don't use them directly but through CopyTicsk() or CopyTicksRange().

Dear Alain. 

May I ask what does CopyTicsk() or CopyTicksRange() for? 

They looks like for copy ticsk and Ticks' Range from MQL5 to EA. 

Does it have any other use? 

Do you know if one EA is requiring to download history, cache and ticks, what will make the EA spacial? Why not every EA need to download history, cache and ticks? 

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky

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