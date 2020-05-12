History data: What is the difference between history, cache and ticks folder, how do EAs use them?
Here you have some explanations about HC and HCC files.
TKC files are storing ticks data. You don't use them directly but through CopyTicsk() or CopyTicksRange().
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Here you have some explanations about HC and HCC files.
TKC files are storing ticks data. You don't use them directly but through CopyTicsk() or CopyTicksRange().
Thank you, Alain.
Here you have some explanations about HC and HCC files.
TKC files are storing ticks data. You don't use them directly but through CopyTicsk() or CopyTicksRange().
Dear Alain.
May I ask what does CopyTicsk() or CopyTicksRange() for?
They looks like for copy ticsk and Ticks' Range from MQL5 to EA.
Does it have any other use?
Do you know if one EA is requiring to download history, cache and ticks, what will make the EA spacial? Why not every EA need to download history, cache and ticks?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
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Dear experienced traders,
I have some basic questions, do you know any article or the answer of below?
What do the history, cache and ticks folder exactly for?
What is the difference between history, cache and ticks folder?
How do EAs use history, cache and ticks folder?
* history: C:\Users\Sky\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\XXXX\bases\XXXX-MT5\history\USDCAD
* cache: C:\Users\Sky\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\XXXX\bases\XXXX-MT5\history\USDCAD\cache
* ticks: C:\Users\Sky\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\XXXX\bases\XXX-MT5\ticks\USDCAD
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky