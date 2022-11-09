One-Click Trading Option isn't working on my android
Hi,
To the Metaquotes team please :
When will MT5 android app provide sell/buy buttons on the chart ? So that we can trade directly from the chart by one click (like on the iOS version) ?
Thank you!
MetaQuotes is now putting more effort into the development of the web-terminal ever since the iOS apps were removed by Apple.
So, try using the web-terminal instead. Remember that each broker has its own URL for their respective web-terminal.
The new MT5 web terminal https://web.metatrader.app/terminal only allows to open demo account
No possibility to log into a real account
Did I not say that every broker has its own specific URL?
Go to your broker’s website and use their link for the metatrader webterminal.
You do know your broker’s website, right?
If you don’t then you have probably been scammed.
Right but you suppose that every broker has been provided the link to the new terminal, but that is not the case
I have just asked my broker, here his reply : "Please kindly note that once we have been updated and provided with the new terminal we will inform our client area"
Thanks anyway
Hi,
I have an mt5 app installed on my android phone Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra (4/64 GB, Android 8.00). In that app, there is an option One-Click trading like PC terminal. I clicked it and then confirmation box appeared to agree to their terms and conditions.
I checked it and activated it. But still the One-Click option not showing in any of my trading terminal on my android phone.
Can anyone fix this????
Please help.
I've attached the screenshot if anyone wants to see.
Please Help!
Thanks,
BDRaisul