How to check if element is visible on chart

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Hi,

can anyone help me how to write IF statement to check if object is visible on current time frame...

For example: object is hidden on Daily and M15, now i need to check this with IF statement.

How to do this?

gjhghjg

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Visibility of Objects
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Visibility of Objects
  • www.mql5.com
The combination of object visibility flags determines chart timeframes, where the object is visible. To set/get the value of the OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES property, you can use functions ObjectSetInteger()/ObjectGetInteger(). Visibility...
 

Perhaps you should read the manual.
          MQL5 ReferenceObject FunctionsObjectGetIntegerENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGERyou find:

Identifier Description Property Type
OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES Visibility of an object at timeframes set of flags flags

And the flags link takes you to:
          MQL5 ReferenceObjects ConstantsVisibility of ObjectsConstants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Visibility of Objects - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5 → where you find the corresponding bit maps.

 
Mamboki:

Hi,

can anyone help me how to write IF statement to check if object is visible on current time frame...

For example: object is hidden on Daily and M15, now i need to check this with IF statement.

How to do this?


Please make your homework and search before posting.

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Question about OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES

Alain Verleyen, 2015.01.24 13:53

Just for fun.

By the way I found 2 bugs in the process, see comments (first one already found by Gumrai)

input string   objname="test";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   long objTimeframes=0;
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)Period();

//--- Get visibility property of the object
   if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"test",OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,0,objTimeframes))
     {
      long mask=-1;
      //--- set mask from period
      switch(period)
        {
         case PERIOD_M1 : mask=0x0001; break;         // The object is drawn in 1-minute chart
         case PERIOD_M5 : mask=0x0002; break;         // The object is drawn in 5-minute chart
         case PERIOD_M15: mask=0x0004; break;         // The object is drawn in 15-minute chart
         case PERIOD_M30: mask=0x0008; break;         // The object is drawn in 30-minute chart
         case PERIOD_H1 : mask=0x0010; break;         // The object is drawn in 1-hour chart
         case PERIOD_H4 : mask=0x0020; break;         // The object is drawn in 4-hour chart
         case PERIOD_D1 : mask=0x0040; break;         // The object is drawn in day charts
         case PERIOD_W1 : mask=0x0080; break;         // The object is drawn in week charts
         case PERIOD_MN1: mask=0x0100; break;         // The object is drawn in month charts     
         default:
            break;
        }
      //--- check mask. Special cases : 
      //---    1° BUG 1: if "Show on all timeframes" is enabled, objTimeframes=0 is returned and not '0x01ff' as stated in documentation.
      //---    2° BUG 2: it's not possible with MT4 to disable "Show on all timeframes" without enabled at least 1 period ;
      //---              but it's possible to set it to -1 with mql4. In this case, MT4 object properties window will display erroneously "Show on all timeframes" enabled.
      if(objTimeframes==0 || (objTimeframes!=-1 && (objTimeframes&mask)==mask))
        {
         printf("Object %s is visible on this chart %s",objname,EnumToString(period));
        }
      else
        {
         printf("Object %s exists but is not visible on this chart %s",objname,EnumToString(period));
        }
     }
//--- ObjectGetInteger error processing
   else
     {
      int err=GetLastError();
      if(err==ERR_OBJECT_DOES_NOT_EXIST)
        {
         printf("Object %s doesn't exist!",objname);
        }
      else
        {
         printf("Error(%i) whily getting properties of %s",err,objname);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

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