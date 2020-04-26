Lost toolbar
I have lost my toolbar on Mt4 terminal . It only shows the upper left tabs - eg.. ------- File View Insert Chart Tools Windows Help
The following have disappeared from the toolbar ..... Time-frame selections and charting tools selection
This happened after i went to "File" then "Print Preview"
I decided to close the Print Preview by clicking the cross up in the top Right of the screen (close screen) rather than use the "close" button shown in the chart .
Also notice i cannot see my lower tabs/currency pairs at the bottom because they are covered by the windows panel .
Can someone assist me please ?
Kelvin