Lost toolbar

I have lost my toolbar on Mt4 terminal . It only shows the upper left tabs - eg..  -------  File View Insert Chart Tools Windows Help

The following have disappeared from the toolbar .....  Time-frame selections and charting tools selection 

This happened after i went to "File" then "Print Preview"

I decided to close the Print Preview by clicking the cross up in the top Right of the screen (close screen) rather than use the "close" button shown in the chart .

Also notice i cannot see my lower tabs/currency pairs at the bottom because they are covered by the windows panel .

Can someone assist me please ?

Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
