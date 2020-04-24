I Ran Two Instances of Metatrader And It Worked Fine
Do you know how many instances of Metatrader 4 or 5 you can have open on same computer and get quotes normally?
Hi. Well, it depends on the hardware capabilities of your machine. It is recommended to maintain at least 128MB of memory per instance. I wouldn't recommend more than 10, but it is quite possible especially if the quality of your internet is promising.
I havent made an extensive test but I would not run more than 4 instances per processing core. The amount of RAM might limit how many charts can be opened in each terminal, up to 99 charts per terminal
As long as they are installed in different directories, Maximum number of terminals is 32 per machine. For more you have to use virtual
machines.
Max Number of Running Systems on MT4 - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 2015.07.03
Ability to run more than 32 terminals through certain options - MQL5 programming forum 2019.06.28
How to open two MT4 with the same broker at the same time? - MT4 - MQL5 programming forum 2020.04.03
I run 68 charts × (1 EA + 5 Indicators) in one terminal on my laptop (plus browser, email, and uTorrent.) So unless your EA/indicators are extremely CPU intensive (rewrite them,) ten (10) times that amount shouldn't be a problem.
As for charts, currently:
- MT4: ninety-nine charts per:
Chart Opening - Working with Charts - MetaTrader 4 Help
But CHARTS_MAX is 100 MT4 build 1170.
List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - MQL5 programming forum #1 № 4 2009.11.25
- MT5:
Constant Description Value CHARTS_MAX The maximum possible number of simultaneously open charts in the terminal 100
But soon: 1000 symbols limitation in marketwatch - MQL5 programming
forum #2:
New version of the MetaTrader 5 build 2360 platform: Extending SQLite integration - page 19 #182 2020.04.13
