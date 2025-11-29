Service Desk Not replying - page 3
chrome login is NOT linked with mt5. so you need to login to site from chrome, and 2. login to mql5 site via mt5. so you will need to login 2 separate places. And again in explorer, altho I am not sure what you mean by "explorer". Is that the Microsoft version of Chrome? Then, you will need to login a 3rd time. None of these logins are linked; and need to be done separately.
Microsoft Edge is basically a Chromium browser. Microsoft Explorer browser is the obsolete non-Chromium predecessor of Edge.
Yours truly,
Old Man Johnson 😄
yeah, i thought so. obsolete alright! how many years ago now?
If my memory serves me correctly, Edge was included in early Windows 10 machines so...
Internet Explorer is basically a backup compatibility mode for Edge now--for ancient websites.Edit: Per the MSN website, 27 years ago.
I think it might be time to update a backtest Report display in MT5:
if you need to use the company tab, then, you will have to login there separtely also, but I clicked that now, for first time in years. So, you do not need to login there. But you do need to login to website via your browser, and then in the mt5 options: community tab.
Thank you @Michael Charles Schefe I realised I do not need to log in there in order to retreave the EA I bought. I have worked it out in the end. Still strange why the log in details do not work there.