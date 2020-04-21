Default MT5 , 5min scalping strategy !

New comment
 

Good morning !

I am interested to know if I will using default way to subscribe to MT5 connected to <Deleted>, I can trade binary/scalping based on my strategy, or is needed API provided by <Deleted> for that.

Please let me know how I must to proceed.

If something is unclear for what I want to do, please let me know.

Thanks in advance to all members of community for support.

Kind regards.

 

How to open an account or how to connect to already existing account?
You can do the same as all the people are doing -



 
Sergey Golubev:

How to open an account or how to connect to already existing account?
You can do the same as all the people are doing -




Many thanks for such quick feedback and response.

My question is referring to: which of 1st and 3rd account (from your picture attached) I have need to use it in order to can apply my scalping robot for scalping trading (for example 5 min).

I waiting with higher interest your feedback.

Many thanks for support.

 
Johnny_PRD:

Many thanks for such quick feedback and response.

My question is referring to: which of 1st and 3rd account (from your picture attached) I have need to use it in order to can apply my scalping robot for scalping trading (for example 5 min).

I waiting with higher interest your feedback.

Many thanks for support.

You can open the demo accounts with all of them and check which one you need for example.
This is my MT5 -


Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
, then each symbol positions will be closed in the same order, in which they are opened, starting with the oldest one. In case of an attempt to close positions in a different order, the trader will receive an appropriate error. There are several types of accounts that can be opened on a trade server. The type of account on which an...
New comment