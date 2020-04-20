how can i create object such as h_line by time?
hello friends i want to create an object by time.i want to create an object every 1 second on different prices.suppose i want to crate a h_line every 1 second and when the "close"of current candle is changed.can you help
- Questions from a "dummy"
- Change text of an object on every second by OnTimer?
- Mark price on foreground scale
hamed afkhami:
Your duplicate topic has been deleted.
- Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- hamed afkhami: i want to crate a h_line every 1 secondNo you don't; your chart would look like this: and that is from just one candle's output.
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button)
and state the nature of your problem.
No free help 2017.04.21
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12
- If you insist, create a (one second) timer. If the current price is different from what you remembered (in a static,) draw
your line, using current time as part of its name.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register