EA backtest for MTF indicators [MT4]
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Not weekly, or Monthly. The "Zero bar of another timeframe" is no longer valid.
'Testing Features and Limits in MetaTrader 4' - MQL4 Articles 2012
It may mean that this MQL program/indicator
1> allows you to select time frame =1 Week=
but
2> does not support work with this time frame
Such situation may occur when code contains construction similar to
"ENUM_TIMEFRAMES input INPUT_TIMEFRAME ; ...
if ( INPUT_TIMEFRAME > 7 ) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TIMEFRAME = 0 ; ... // and so on"
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Dear all,
Not sure if you've encountered this issue before but using an EA to do back testing, it won't work with the inputs for time frame. I chose the input "8" that is supposed to choose "One Week" for the EA on time frame, but turned out it is showing blank and using "current" as default.