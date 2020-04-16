signal
I see the following on my account page and need explanation
1. "Authorisation failed.Please check trading account data."
2. Placed to archive
Signal is available to public, monitoring is disabled AND
3. "Subscription is free". Does it mean someone can copy my trades for free?
1: Check login credentials, account number,investor password,broker and server so they all match that you have typed in when you created your signal
2: Signal archived, due to inactivity or some thing else
3: Free means your signal is created on a demo account and demo accounts always free, only real can be paid
Hi Kenneth, my account is REAL and not demo
If "monitoring is disabled" based on "Authorisation failed. Please check trading
account data" so the signal was "Placed to archive" (according to your first post).
And as a result - I do not see any signal in your profile -
- www.mql5.com
Hi Kenneth, my account is REAL and not demo
Demo accounts are indentified automatically and even as Kenneth suggested click on the Real account option, I doubt that your signal will be published as a paid one.
check these settings and set a subscription price for your signal, guess that should solve your 'free' problem
You have connected this account as a signal to MQL5.com in the past and it was placed in archive, so you can't connect it again.
Use another account.
Your Signal is waiting for first connection. This can take a minute or more.
Don't use short or unreadable names and don't overuse acronyms.
Please ensure server name is exactly the sameyou use in MetaTrader terminal. Example: MetaQuotes-Demo
The basic subscription price is set per month and cannot be lower than 30 USD.
Only signals based on demo accounts can be provided for free.
all my details are intact, why do I still see Authorisation failed. Please check your account data?
You either using wrong account credentials (you must use account number, investor password and broker/server) or:
You have connected this account as a signal to MQL5.com in the past and it was placed in archive, so you can't connect it again.
Use another account.
