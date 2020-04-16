signal

New comment
 

I see the following on my account page and need explanation

1. "Authorisation failed.Please check trading account data."

2. Placed to archive

Signal is available to public, monitoring is disabled  AND

3. "Subscription is free". Does it mean someone can copy my trades for free?

 
ISAAC MENSAH:

I see the following on my account page and need explanation

1. "Authorisation failed.Please check trading account data."

2. Placed to archive

Signal is available to public, monitoring is disabled  AND

3. "Subscription is free". Does it mean someone can copy my trades for free?

1: Check login credentials, account number,investor password,broker and server so they all match that you have typed in when you created your signal

2: Signal archived, due to inactivity or some thing else

3: Free means your signal is created on a demo account and demo accounts always free, only real can be paid

 
Kenneth Parling:

1: Check login credentials, account number,investor password,broker and server so they all match that you have typed in when you created your signal

2: Signal archived, due to inactivity or some thing else

3: Free means your signal is created on a demo account and demo accounts always free, only real can be paid

Hi Kenneth, my account is REAL and not demo

 
ISAAC MENSAH:

Hi Kenneth, my account is REAL and not demo

check these settings and set a subscription price for your signal, guess that should solve your 'free' problem

sig_check

 

If "monitoring is disabled" based on "Authorisation failed. Please check trading account data" so the signal was "Placed to archive" (according to your first post).

And as a result - I do not see any signal in your profile -


Documentation on MQL5: Account Information
Documentation on MQL5: Account Information
  • www.mql5.com
Account Information - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
ISAAC MENSAH:

Hi Kenneth, my account is REAL and not demo

Demo accounts are indentified automatically and even as Kenneth suggested click on the Real account option, I doubt that your signal will be published as a paid one.

 
Kenneth Parling:

check these settings and set a subscription price for your signal, guess that should solve your 'free' problem


I cannot even edit. See attached below my account and how it looks like
Authorization failed. Please check trading account data.
Placed to archive
Signal is available to public, monitoring is disabled
Monitoring is enabled, real-time gathering of data.
This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime.
Name:
Login:
Real, 0.00 USD
Broker:
Subscription price:
Free
Price per month:
USD
 
ISAAC MENSAH:
I cannot even edit. See attached below my account and how it looks like
Authorization failed. Please check trading account data.
Placed to archive
Signal is available to public, monitoring is disabled
Monitoring is enabled, real-time gathering of data.
This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime.
Name:
Login:
Real, 0.00 USD
Broker:
Subscription price:
Free
Price per month:
USD

You have connected this account as a signal to MQL5.com in the past and it was placed in archive, so you can't connect it again.

Use another account.

 

Your Signal is waiting for first connection. This can take a minute or more.

Authorization failed. Please check trading account data.
Ready for sale
Available in showcase
Your signal has low rating and is not publicly available(Details)
Monitoring is enabled, real-time gathering of data.
This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime.
Name:
Signal source name should begin from capital letter and can only contain latin characters, digits and spaces and can only contain up to 40 characters

Don't use short or unreadable names and don't overuse acronyms.

Login:
Password:
Broker:
Type the broker name to search its trading server.
Please ensure server name is exactly the sameyou use in MetaTrader terminal. Example: MetaQuotes-Demo
Leverage:
1:0
Account Type:
Price per month:
USD

The basic subscription price is set per month and cannot be lower than 30 USD.

Only signals based on demo accounts can be provided for free.

 
all my details are intact, why do I still see Authorisation failed. Please check your account data?
 
ISAAC MENSAH:
all my details are intact, why do I still see Authorisation failed. Please check your account data?

You either using wrong account credentials (you must use account number, investor password and broker/server) or:

You have connected this account as a signal to MQL5.com in the past and it was placed in archive, so you can't connect it again.

Use another account.

12
New comment